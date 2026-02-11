Families in Wales to benefit from greater choice of childcare

A new scheme to widen access to affordable childcare for families across Wales has been announced by the Welsh Government.

The Voluntary Approval Scheme, which will be available from April 2027, will enable eligible families to use Tax-Free Childcare and Universal Credit Childcare payments with a wider range of providers, helping to reduce childcare costs and support parents.

This means there will be a greater pool of approved childcare providers, making it easier for parents to find services that meet their family's needs.

Participating childcare providers will need to meet set criteria, including certain safety checks and provide parents additional reassurance when choosing care for their children. Providers will also be required to complete a training course developed by Social Care Wales.

This is a voluntary scheme for childcare, play and activity providers who do not need to register with Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW). Clear guidance will be published to help parents understand the difference between providers approved under the voluntary scheme and those formally registered with CIW.

The decision to proceed with the scheme follows a public consultation held between August and November 2025.

Work will now take place to further develop the scheme.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said: