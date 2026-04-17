Families ‘left in dark’ on UPFs risks to children: UKRI dialogue

People across the UK worry processed foods may harm children’s health but say a lack of clear evidence leaves families in the dark, UKRI public dialogue found.

UK families expressed widespread concern about how ultra-processed foods (UPFs) could be affecting:

pregnancy

child development

mental health

obesity

long‑term health outcomes

Many said that without clear evidence, they are unaware of the consequences of diets increasingly dominated by these foods.

They would now like to see urgent research to understand the risks.

A year-long public dialogue

This is just one of many findings uncovered during a year‑long UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) public dialogue on the nation’s relationship with UPFs.

The public dialogue explored issues that matter most to people and families.

Participants expressed:

shock at the scale of UPFs in the UK food system

unease about additives

distrust of food marketing

a belief that structural factors, not personal choice, shape people’s diets

Many called for a complete overhaul of the current food system, going beyond individual dietary advice.

Analysing and reporting the findings

The findings are detailed in a report published by UKRI and Sciencewise: Making sense of ultra-processed foods: a public dialogue.

UKRI commissioned the independent public dialogue, and deliberative specialists Hopkins Van Mil co‑designed, scoped and facilitated it, before analysing and reporting the findings, contributing to a rigorous, credible and robust process.

This dialogue comes at a timely moment.

UPFs are at the centre of sustained scientific and public debate in the UK and internationally, underscoring the need for evidence‑led insight into people’s views and concerns.

132 members of the public

During the dialogue, as part of a range of evidence and information they received on the topic, 132 members of the public were shown findings from previous research.

The research revealed that, on average:

56% of calories eaten in the UK come from UPFs

68% of calories eaten in UK adolescents come from UPFs

5% of calories eaten in UK children come from UPFs

These figures are far higher than in comparable European countries such as France (14%) and Italy (13%).

Many participants expressed alarm and concern at this evidence.

Urgent priority

People were also surprised at both the prevalence of UPFs (based on the NOVA classification) in everyday diets and the lack of a clear scientific definition.

Many felt this ‘groundwork’ should be an urgent priority for researchers and policymakers.

The NOVA classification system categorises foods into four groups based on the extent and purpose of industrial processing, not nutrients, to understand their impacts on health.

About the dialogue

UKRI launched the public dialogue in early 2025 to ensure that future UKRI UPF research is grounded in public values, concerns and expectations.

It brought together diverse voices from across the UK to explore evidence, question experts, and identify the issues that matter to people and families.

Participants took part in over 20 hours of deliberation over the course of six workshops, and in an online space, from mid-April 2025 to the end of June 2025.

A ‘national summit’ workshop was held in September in Birmingham.

Thirteen dialogue participants joined an equal number of stakeholders and specialists to discuss the early report findings.

The insights of the people who took part will help inform future UKRI research agendas, ensuring they reflect lived experience and public priorities.

More relevant and trusted research

Tom Saunders, Head of Public Engagement at UKRI, said:

Public dialogue is essential in ensuring that research reflects the real concerns, values and aspirations of people across the UK. Through this conversation, participants have shown clearly where they want future research to focus, from risks to children’s health and the role of additives, to the impact of the wider food system. By involving members of the public, we will ensure our research is more relevant, more trusted and more able to drive meaningful change.

Importance of a whole‑system approach

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, Executive Chair of the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and UKRI Food Sector Champion, said:

UKRI is uniquely positioned to deliver the independent, multidisciplinary research needed to understand ultra‑processed foods. UPFs intersect health, behaviour, economics, psychology and the environment, and our role is to bring together researchers from across these fields to provide impartial evidence that people can trust. These findings highlight the importance of a whole‑system approach, and UKRI will continue to convene the research community to address one of the most complex food issues facing the UK today.

Distrust in UPF marketing

The public dialogue also revealed distrust of UPF marketing among the participants.

They described UPF advertising as ‘crafty’, ‘insidious’, and ‘lulling people into a false sense of security’, expressing deep scepticism toward industry‑led messaging about health benefits.

Many also felt that power in the food system is heavily imbalanced, with a small number of multinational companies shaping what people eat.

Some said that ‘choice is an illusion’, particularly in more deprived areas where healthier options are harder to access or afford.

Structural reform

People who took part in the public dialogue repeatedly said that addressing UPFs cannot be solved through individual action alone.

Instead, they backed a whole‑system approach that tackles affordability, availability, industry practices, and environmental impacts, arguing that dietary advice is not enough without structural reform.

Many also linked UPFs to broader issues such as:

climate change

plastics

biodiversity

food environments

Acting on insights

BBSRC is already acting on these insights by co‑investing in a new £3 million Diet and Health Collaborative Research and Development programme with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The programme aims to accelerate the translation of bioscience into healthier, more sustainable food innovations.