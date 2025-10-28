Tuesday 28 Oct 2025 @ 11:20
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Families to receive letters confirming £150 off energy bills

More than quarter of a million families to receive letters confirming they will get £150 off their energy bills this winter through the Warm Home Discount

  • More than 250,000 families to receive confirmation of £150 discount off their energy bill due to extra help from Government 
  • Vast majority to receive discount automatically but some will need to provide extra details
  • Prime Minister expands Warm Home Discount to an extra 2.7 million households this winter

More than a quarter of a million families will receive confirmation this week of their £150 discount on energy bills this winter, as part of the Government’s drive to help families tackle energy affordability and put money into people’s pockets. 

The Prime Minister took the decision last year to expand the Warm Home Discount to a further 2.7 million families, meaning six million households now receive the help. 

Covering households across England and Wales, letters will start arriving from today, with all those entitled to the discount set to receive one before January. 

For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted off their energy bill and they don’t need to take any action.  

However, some households will need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount, with the letters advising them to call the helpline provided. They will need an electricity bill or statement to confirm the billpayer’s name and account number. 

It means around six million households will benefit this year, including 900,000 more families with children and a total of 1.8 million households in fuel poverty. 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: 

This cash injection will help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited. 

Because it is only through our clean energy mission that we will get bills down for everyone in the long-run – creating jobs and economic growth along the way.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: 

Letters will be dropping on doormats across the country this week containing welcome news for hundreds of thousands of families.  

This Government is determined to tackle energy affordability for families, and this winter more people will be helped as a result. 

And I would urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to follow the straightforward steps and make sure they get money off their bills this winter.

Every billpayer on means-tested benefits now qualifies for the Warm Home Discount, removing restrictions that previously excluded many who needed help and providing peace of mind to millions more families. 

Wholesale gas costs for consumers remain 75% above their levels during the year before Russia invaded Ukraine, and working people are paying the price. That is why we are getting Britain off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel prices and onto clean, homegrown power we control.  

 The only way to bring down bills for good is through government’s mission to get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel prices and onto clean, homegrown power. Further proposals to support families will be announced in the Warm Homes Plan later this year.  

Notes to Editors

People in England and Wales will qualify for the Warm Home Discount this winter if they are receiving one of the following means-tested benefits and are named on the electricity bill, either in their own name, that of their partner, or their legal representative.  

  • Housing Benefit  
  • Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)  
  • Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)  
  • Income Support  
  • Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit)  
  • Universal Credit

If you live in Scotland, are receiving Pension Credit Guarantee Credit and are named on your electricity bill (or your partner or legal representative is), you will likely receive the Warm Home Discount automatically. Scottish households in receipt of other means-tested benefits will need to apply for the discount via their energy supplier directly from October. Application windows will vary depending on the supplier.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-energy-security-and-net-zero

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/families-to-receive-letters-confirming-150-off-energy-bills

