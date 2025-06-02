Ordnance Survey - English
|Printable version
Family adventures for urban explorers
New cycling guidebooks to inspire days out in London and Edinburgh
Sustrans, the UK’s leading walking, wheeling and cycling charity has partnered with national mapping service Ordnance Survey to launch two new family-focused guidebooks: Cycling London: Family Adventures for Urban Explorers and Cycling Edinburgh: Family Adventures for Urban Explorers.
The guidebooks are designed to help families plan fun and safe cycling trips along London and Edinburgh’s best family-friendly, and mostly traffic-free, routes.
Two new guidebooks for family cyclists have been published: Cycling London: Family Adventures for Urban Explorers and Cycling Edinburgh: Family Adventures for Urban Explorers
Each book contains ten tried-and-tested routes that are accessible and enjoyable for families of all ages. In them you’ll find:
- Clear, colourful maps with directions
- Downloadable GPX files and links to OS maps
- Public transport and bike hire information for individual rides
- Points of interest including picnic spots, swimming pools, play areas and other family activities.
- Game ideas and quiz questions for children
- Path condition and barrier information for every route
The routes inside are family friendly and designed to keep cyclists safe while they explore the cities.
Whether you’re planning a UK-based summer holiday or looking for a local day out, these beautifully illustrated guidebooks will inspire your family to leave the car at home and explore the capital cities on two wheels.
Issy Pritchard, E-Commerce Manager of Sustrans recently said:
"The outdoors is a fantastic place to enjoy with loved ones, but we know that planning safe, child-friendly cycling trips can be tricky. We’ve created these guidebooks to help parents create unforgettable days out, and we can’t wait to hear all about the adventures they inspire."
Both books are available now.
Nick Giles, Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure, recently said:
"These fantastic new guidebooks are devoted to families who want to explore these historic capitals safely on two wheels. The 10 routes mapped out clearly in each book will lead you to key landmarks, green spaces and water ways, but they also incorporate National Cycle Network routes that reveal lesser-known spots to discover. "
The guidebooks are available now to buy via the Sustrans Shop and OS Shop.
By Press Office
Sharing the latest news about OS. We can license you to use OS maps in print, online and film format. For more information and resources for journalists, bloggers and media professionals, email pressoffice@os.uk or call 023 8005 5565.
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/news/family-adventures-for-urban-explorers
