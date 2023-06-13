WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
“Family budgets can’t take any more” – TUC
Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures – which show that despite high nominal pay growth the real value of pay is still falling sharply and down 2.3% on this time last year (on CPI measure) – TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Working people have had enough.
“Wages are still not keeping up with inflation and family budgets can’t take any more pressure.
“It’s no wonder workers are reluctantly taking strike action to defend their living standards. They’ve been backed into a corner and pushed to breaking point.
“Ministers need to get round the table and resolve all of the current pay disputes.
“People need money in their pockets now.
“The government must give public sector workers a real pay rise, boost the minimum wage to £15 per hour, and end their draconian attack on the right to strike in the Strikes Bill.”
Editors Note’s
- Labour market figures: The ONS figures are available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/june2023
- Real pay: Real pay is down 5.1% on the RPI measure.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: 8 steps employers can take to keep work cool13/06/2023 15:10:00
While many will welcome the sunshine and warmer weather, spare a thought for those who will have to work in sweltering conditions in kitchens, factories, shops and offices around the country.
UK Space Agency: UK shoots for the stars as space-based solar power prepares for lift-off13/06/2023 11:22:00
London Tech Week will see Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps announce £4.3 million government funding to develop cutting-edge technology.
1 in 2 families struggle financially when dads take paternity leave – TUC poll09/06/2023 12:15:00
New TUC survey finds low level of statutory paternity pay leaves families struggling financially – and stops 1 in 5 dads/partners from taking paternity leave at all.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS performance statistics for May 202309/06/2023 09:05:00
Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network, responds to performance figures for May 2023
TUC - Peers must “stand firm” and oppose “pernicious” government plans to sack workers for exercising their right to strike08/06/2023 14:05:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) urged peers to “stand firm” and oppose government plans to sack frontline workers for exercising their right to strike.
CBI Scotland responds to the Deposit Return Scheme delay08/06/2023 11:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the Deposit Return Scheme delay.
CBI secures strong mandate from membership with 93% voting in favour08/06/2023 10:15:00
CBI members voted on the basis of ‘one member, one vote’ – whether a direct member or a Trade Association.
NHS Confederation - Supporting trans and non-binary healthcare staff07/06/2023 15:25:00
NHS Confederation launches a Leading For All: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Healthcare Staff report.
Sexual health services at risk of breaking point: LGA responds to UKHSA statistics on new STI diagnoses07/06/2023 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on statistics from the UK Health Security Agency showing a 23.8 per cent increase in the number of new diagnoses of STIs in 2022
Restore active travel funding for councils – LGA on NAO report into Active Travel England07/06/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association comments on a report by the National Audit Office that found funding uncertainty had held back the ambitions of Active Travel England