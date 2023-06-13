“Family budgets can’t take any more” – TUC

Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures – which show that despite high nominal pay growth the real value of pay is still falling sharply and down 2.3% on this time last year (on CPI measure) – TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Working people have had enough.

“Wages are still not keeping up with inflation and family budgets can’t take any more pressure.

“It’s no wonder workers are reluctantly taking strike action to defend their living standards. They’ve been backed into a corner and pushed to breaking point.

“Ministers need to get round the table and resolve all of the current pay disputes.

“People need money in their pockets now.

“The government must give public sector workers a real pay rise, boost the minimum wage to £15 per hour, and end their draconian attack on the right to strike in the Strikes Bill.”