Family Gateway: From lived experience to accredited excellence
Family Gateway are a North East based charity who work to improve the lives of people in their local community and across the wider region. This is done in two ways: providing a range of activities and resources at Howdon Community Hub and offering direct support services to help people overcome issues affecting their lives.
At the heart of their support model is the Barefoot Trainee course, which provides an opportunity for individuals to draw on their own lived experiences, skills and interests to support others as a positive role model. It creates a safe space for small groups to reflect on their personal journeys, identify the skills they’ve gained, and explore their aspirations for the future.
Scaling impact with confidence
Family Gateway recognised a need to formally acknowledge participant achievements to support future personal and professional development. With ambitions to expand the course into a franchise model suitable for delivery in schools and colleges, the team saw awarding body accreditation as a key step in adding credibility and quality assurance.
To bring this vision to life, Family Gateway partnered with NCFE to gain accreditation for the Barefoot Trainee course. Angela Donaghy, Training and Development Coordinator, explained: “NCFE has an excellent reputation and were able to offer accreditation with Customised Qualifications, which is exactly what we needed.”
NCFE provided guidance and ongoing support to help shape the course into a Customised Qualification which provides evidence of achievement for participants. Angela said: “NCFE helped us to decide which kind of accreditation to choose and were a constant source of support when we were writing the qualification.
“Regular meetings were planned in for general catch ups, and useful advice was given to make sure we got the most from the annual accreditation fee that we pay. The staff are helpful, knowledgeable and proactive.”
Community outcomes
Family Gateway has seen a significant positive impact since launching the accredited qualification. Participants reported an increased sense of self-worth, self-confidence, health and wellbeing and work readiness. 100% of participants have gone on to engage in a volunteering role or apply for paid employment.
Angela concluded: “Working with NCFE has allowed us to offer an accredited course for non-traditional skills that have benefitted our participants and our local community immensely. The fact that we have a Customised Qualification means we can retain complete ownership of the qualification which protects our training model.”
