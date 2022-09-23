Friday 23 Sep 2022 @ 09:20
Children’s Commissioner
Printable version

Family Review: Family Profiles

As part of our work on the Family Review, we asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.

Read our next three profiles below:

I am a divorced mum of two children aged 19 and 15, who live with me 50% of the time. I also have a long-term partner who lives separately, but visits occasionally. I also have my brother, sister and my father. I value honesty and trust above everything, and I’d like to think my children feel the same. My daughter can be very moody – typical teenage behaviour I guess – so likes to be by herself. I just have to let her get on with it, whilst offering opportunities to join in with spending time together. It’s had a bit of an impact on my self-esteem as I’ve taken her isolation quite personally. Luckily my son is the exact opposite to her.

I have been married to my husband for 31 years. We have four children aged 31, 28, 25 and 16, of which the youngest still lives with us, and two dogs! Also within our family is my mother and father and my husband’s father. In our family we most value caring for others, being hard-working and social justice. It was challenging managing a family member’s ill health due to dementia as we were working full time and with children at home and in education. It meant we had time taken away from our children as care for the relative took priority. But our family continues to support each other and we had enough money to pay for carers as we are financially secure. We used Local Authority adult social care which was good but overstretched and under-funded.

I am a mum to two adopted children aged 8 and 7 and we live with my husband. For us what matters is spending time together. School has been difficult for my son which impacts us as a family. We’ve arranged play therapy for him to help him with his emotional regulation but it has caused tensions amongst us, and we are worried about how best to manage it. I have been supported by post-adoption support who were really good to start with but unfortunately it’s now very difficult to make contact with the social worker.

 

Channel website: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/09/22/family-review-family-profiles-2/

Share this article

Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner

Farewell to Her Majesty The Queen

21/09/2022 10:10:00

With the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen concluded, this continues to be a sad moment for so many of us.

Tips for young adult carers starting university

09/09/2022 09:20:00

Firstly, congratulations to all the young adult carers who have been offered a university place! The thought of balancing study and your caring responsibilities as a young adult carer may be worrying or daunting.

Care leavers practical guide to starting university

08/09/2022 15:10:00

As Children’s Commissioner for England, I want to support all care leavers to pursue their dreams. 

 

The importance of supporting Ukrainian children to attend school regularly

07/09/2022 13:10:00

In The Big Ask, children across all groups told us they want to care for the world they are growing up in – to conserve it and protect it. They care about making the world a better and fair place where all children can achieve. Children told me they wanted a society where all can succeed and are not held back. 

The importance of the first week back at school – a guide for attendance officers

06/09/2022 11:15:00

In ‘The Big Ask’, the largest ever survey of children in England, which I launched last year, children were clear that they like school, and that getting a good education is really important to them. Vulnerable children, such as those with SEND or those with a social worker were even more likely than their peers to say education was important to their future plans.

Back into School

06/09/2022 09:20:00

Firstly, a huge hello and welcome back to children across the country who are returning to school this week!

Family Review: Family Profiles

05/09/2022 12:20:00

As part of our work on the Family Review, we asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.

Children’s Commissioner for England launches preliminary findings of The Family Review at Policy Exchange

02/09/2022 15:20:00

Children’s Commissioner for England launches preliminary findings of The Family Review at Policy Exchange (01 September 2022).

The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Family

02/09/2022 09:20:00

Family was a key theme in The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – and 8 in 10 children told us that they were happy with their family life. But for those who weren’t, they were far more likely to be unhappy overall.

Webinar: Taming the Content Sprawl - Tuesday, 4 October 2022 Online 10:00 - 11:00AM