Family Review: Ideas for activities to enjoy with your family this Christmas
The Family Review, commissioned by government, seeks to understand what family means to people, how services support families, and what can be done to improve services.
Throughout the Review, children have told me how important family is to them, whatever form the family unit takes. Family forms a fundamental pillar of children’s lives, and of their happiness.
Christmas is a special time to spend together as a family, whether your family is your parents, your wider relatives, your pets or your friends. Based what children told me in the Family Review, my office has put together a list of ideas for fun activities to enjoy with your family during the Christmas period:
- Christmas crafts – Most children (79%) who responded to The Big Summer Survey (TBSS), told CCo that they spent time reading, writing or doing art during the summer holiday. Of these children, 30% did these activities with a member of their family, and 83% of children were alone. Arts and crafts with family members can be a great activity to enjoy together during the Christmas break. The Natural History Museum, Science Museum Group and The National Trust have put together loads of fantastic ideas to make, build, draw and colour in this holiday!
- Playing board games – 81% of children who responded to TBSS played online games during the summer holidays of whom 68% of children did so alone, including 57% of 7-12 year olds and 49% of 13-17 year olds. However, games, both online and offline including board games, can be a great way to spend time together with friends and family members, especially when the weather takes a turn for the worse!
- Learn how to say ‘Happy Christmas’ in different language – From nadolig Llawen in Welsh to joyeux Noël in French and Веселого Різдва in Ukrainian, it’s a great time to learn some words of a new language and wish your family, friends and neighbours well in a new language.
- Getting some fresh air and exercise – In TBSS, 75% of children told CCo that they played outside at least a few times per week. However, 6% of children said they only went outside less than once per week. It might be cold outside now, but winter walks and activities can be great fun! Using the Ordnance Survey’s Mapzone, you can plan local walking routes and learn fun map skills to help you navigate the big outdoors.
Happy Christmas everyone!
