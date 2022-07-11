Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Family Review: Listening to parents of children under 5
Two weeks ago, I launched a second Call to Action as part of my Family Review. This is an Independent Review of modern family life and is a comprehensive research-led project.
It aims to hear directly from children and parents, to understand in their own words the composition of families, and to understand what can be done to improve family services going forward.
As part of the Family Review, I am championing the voices of children and families and would love to hear from as many parents, children, and family members as possible over the coming months.
That is why I have launched the Call to Action. This is asking parents of young children (0-4 years old) to tell us about life as a parent, about childcare and to tell us what an ideal family support centre would look like.
For this second Call to Action, we are asking parents to take a short survey about family life. The survey asks where parents go for parenting advice, whether there has been a particular time when more parenting support would have been helpful, and ideas for an ideal family support centre.
We recognise not only how important the early years of childhood are for children’s outcomes but also how challenging this period can be for new parents. We want to hear from you about the support you need when raising little ones.
As part of the Call to Action we would also love to see children’s pictures of family. We are asking parents to encourage their young children to draw their family and send us a picture of the drawing, which could be featured in the Family Review!
To take part, please use this link: Family Review Call to Action for parents of young children.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/07/08/family-review-listening-to-parents-of-children-under-5/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
A Head Start: The Children’s Commissioner’s ambitions for children’s mental health07/07/2022 15:38:00
Today, I am publishing a report ‘A Head Start: Early support for children’s mental health’, which sets out my vision for children’s mental health.
The Women’s Euros as a chance to champion girls in sport07/07/2022 10:10:00
In The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children that I conducted last year girls spoke passionately about their love of sport.
Reflections on the third Family Review roundtable with the Westminster Family Hubs team06/07/2022 15:20:00
Family life, and what can be done to support families, is a key priority for the Children’s Commissioner, who was delighted to be commissioned by the Minister for Equalities to undertake an Independent Review of contemporary family life.
Giving evidence to the Education Select Committee06/07/2022 09:15:00
Yesterday, I appeared in front of the Education Select Committee for my Accountability Hearing. This Committee is a group of MPs from different political parties who elected Robert Halfon MP to be their Chair. The Committee focuses on issues to do with children and young people, and the Committee also hold me to account in Parliament.
Listening to refugee and asylum-seeker children05/07/2022 13:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner for England, I have a statutory duty to ensure that the views of all children are listened to, and to pay specific regard to those with a social worker, those who are vulnerable and those living away from home, with their views reflected to policy makers, parliamentarians and those who make decisions about children. This includes by speaking and listening to refugee and unaccompanied asylum-seeker children (UASC), and ensuring they are heard and represented in policy design, delivery and implementation.
What leads to a child being out of school?04/07/2022 15:38:00
On 15 June I published the findings from my Attendance Audit, my exploration across 10 local authorities of the experiences of children who are not attending school regularly or who are out of school altogether.
What we learnt from Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller children who responded to The Big Ask04/07/2022 11:43:00
As Children’s Commissioner I am dedicated to championing the voices of all children which is why I was delighted when 2,300 children and young people that self-identified as Gypsy, Roma, or Traveller (GRT) submitted responses to The Big Ask last year – the largest ever survey of children in England.
Why teaching RSE well is so important01/07/2022 12:20:00
Why teaching RSE well is so important (30 June 2022).