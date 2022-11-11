Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Family Review Part II: why my Office is visiting children in secure settings
The story told by my independent review of family life, “Family and its protective effect”, is a complex one. Family life exerts a powerful influence on children; my Review demonstrated that family is the prism through which they discover the world, and it is foundational for their future.
Yet my Review also found that families are complex and ever-evolving, sometimes fraught and faced with serious challenges. In Part II of the Family Review, I will be looking at family life through the lens of specific high-needs groups.
One cohort I am particularly concerned about are the children growing up in custodial institutions. There are around 560 children in custody in England and Wales, living in a Youth Offender Institution (YOI), a Secure Training Centre (STC) or a Secure Children’s Home (SCH), whose liberty has been deprived for the safety of others in the community.
Most children in youth custody are placed in one of 5 YOIs in England and Wales which house up to 150 sentenced or remanded boys.[1] Purely as a function of the size and geographical spread of these settings – with one setting in each of London, the South East, the North, the West Midlands and Wales – children are often placed at significant distances from home. Maintaining contact with family is therefore a serious challenge, made tougher by the cost, availability and inconsistent support for virtual and physical visits.
I am using my statutory powers to explore how different institutions are supporting children to maintain healthy family relationships across the secure estate. This includes important relationships with foster and kinship carers. Where it is not possible, or not in the child’s best interest to maintain contact with their family, I will explore how secure settings replicate the protective effect of family life and nurture the children in their care.
To gain an in-dept understanding of family life from the eyes of children in secure custody:
- I am requesting data, under Section 2E of the Children Act 2004, from all YOIs, STCs and SCHs in England and Wales on children’s distance from home, and the frequency of in-person and video visits to children from family and friends.
- To add depth to this data, my team are speaking to children and staff, under Section 2F of the Children Act 2004, through a series of unannounced weekend visits to the secure estate. Through the course of these visits my team will talk to children individually or in small groups, they will also interview staff members and observe facilities and standards of care.
I will share individual feedback with Governors following each visit, and insights into family contact across the estate will shape the conclusions of the Review.
Part II of the Family Review: Children in Custody will be published in December 2022.
[1] There are a very small number of girls placed at HMYOI Wetherby. On the whole, however, the Youth Custody Service aims to place girls with a custodial sentence in Secure Children’s Homes which are more appropriately equipped to meet their needs.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/11/11/family-review-part-ii-why-my-office-is-visiting-children-in-secure-settings/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Getting the right support for asylum seeking children11/11/2022 09:15:00
As Children’s Commissioner for England, it is my statutory duty to promote and protect the rights of all children. This duty includes particular responsibility towards children in the care of the state, which extends to those children arriving in the United Kingdom seeking asylum.
Reducing child obesity and encouraging children to be active10/11/2022 15:20:00
One of my core priorities for children is that they grow up happy and well. Younger children in particular have told me about how much they want to live healthy lifestyles – and sometimes about the things that stand in their way. A key challenge for children’s health is reducing obesity among children.
Help at Hand – Getting the right support for children with mental health needs10/11/2022 14:20:00
My advice and advocacy service, Help at Hand, supports many children with autism or mental health difficulties who do not have suitable accommodation, therapy, or support available to them. Sometimes this is because the provision is not readily available anywhere in the country, or it may be that there is disagreement between NHS and children’s social care services about who is responsible.
Bringing family services together through better data practices09/11/2022 09:20:00
Whatever form home life takes, it is a fundamental pillar of children’s lives, and supports their happiness.
Help at Hand – Supporting children with physical disabilities08/11/2022 14:33:00
My advice and advocacy service (Help at Hand) intervenes to support children with disabilities who are living with their families, as well as those who are in care or leaving care.
Focusing on Children’s Health07/11/2022 14:33:00
It was clear from The Big Ask that children today value their mental and physical wellbeing and recognise how important good mental and physical health is as part of a good childhood and a successful adulthood.
A day in the life of a Help at Hand child rights adviser04/11/2022 15:38:00
This week I am celebrating the work of my Help at Hand team, following the publication of the team’s annual report and review on Wednesday.
Latest statistics on Children in Need in England02/11/2022 10:20:00
Children in Need (CIN) are a group of children assessed as needing help and protection because of risks to their health or development.