Fancy Stonehenge all to yourself?

English Heritage offers private access to the stone circle for one lucky visitor every day in August at no extra cost.

This August, members of the public are being given the chance to enter the iconic stone circle at Stonehenge in complete solitude for no additional cost.

Every day throughout August, English Heritage is giving one lucky holidaymaker exclusive, private access to the world-famous stone circle. Anyone who books an advance ticket to visit Stonehenge in August will automatically be entered into a daily prize draw. Each day’s winner, along with their party, will be given private time inside the prehistoric stone circle, with no other visitors present.

Whilst the monument has welcomed millions of visitors over the past 125 years, since becoming a ticketed visitor attraction, sharing it with others has become part of the experience. Exclusive access to the Stone Circle has been the preserve of presidents, rock and roll royalty and even astronauts or as part of a premium guided tour.

Georgia Butters, English Heritage’s Head of Operations for Stonehenge, commented: “Stonehenge is one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks and a bucket-list destination for millions of people across the globe – but very few people have ever experienced the monument in complete peace and quiet. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand within the ancient stones with no one else around, soaking up the atmosphere and spirituality of this remarkable place.”

Whether taking a moment of silent contemplation amongst 5,000 years of history, marveling at the sheer scale of the stones, seeking out ancient carvings invisible from the public path or simply capturing unforgettable photographs and videos, winners will find a uniquely personal encounter with one of the world’s greatest treasures.

Afterwards a breakfast roll and hot drink will be provided for each of the winner’s party before they continue their day out as usual, visiting the Stonehenge exhibition, or taking part in the activities of the site’s Great British Summer event.

To be in with a chance of winning, visitors simply need to purchase a ticket to visit Stonehenge at least 72 hours ahead of travel. Every advance booking made for travel during August will automatically be entered into the draw, with one winning booking selected for each day in August.* Winners will be notified at least 24 hours in advance and will be taken up to the monument from the Visitor Centre at 9am each day, with their exclusive access ending at 9.30am.

A member of the team at Stonehenge will be present during the visit giving the opportunity to learn more about the secrets of these remarkable stones and how English Heritage cares for them for those who wish to know more.

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Competition FAQs

When can the winner enter the stone circle?

Prize draw winners will be granted exclusive access to the Stone Circle between 9:10am – 9:30am on the day their entry ticket is booked for.

How do I enter the prize draw?

To enter the prize draw, you must pre-book a ticket to Stonehenge through the English Heritage website at least 72 hours before your day of visit and you will automatically be entered. English Heritage Members can enter, but they must still pre-book a ticket in advance within the required window.

What if I can’t enter at the exclusive access time specified?

We are aware that some people won’t have flexibility to come to the site early on the morning of their booking. Unfortunately, the prize is non-exchangeable and non-transferable and if the prize draw winners cannot attend the experience on the morning of their booking, we are not able to offer an alternative date and/or time.

How many people will get to go in the stones?

The prize shall be awarded to the lead booker of a booking, and shall permit the lead booker and those in their booking group to enter the site during the exclusive window. However, such access is limited to a maximum of 10 people. If a larger group (being more than 10 persons in total) is randomly selected, this selection will be void and another booking will be chosen as the prize draw winner.

What if my entry ticket is later in the day?

As part of the prize, the winner will receive a complimentary breakfast roll and hot drink in our onsite café after their exclusive experience. Once the site is open for general admission, they will be able to continue to enjoy the visit and there will be no need to wait until their original booked time slot to return to the stone circle.

I booked with another group of people with a separate booking, can they join too?

The prize draw is for one booked group only, so unfortunately this won’t be possible.

How far in advance will I be contacted if I’ve won?

We will email winners as soon as possible after entries close 72 hours in advance of the booking date and approximately 48 hours in advance.

I booked a while ago, will I be entered?

All bookings of 10 or less people made at least 72 hours before the date of arrival and through the English Heritage website will be entered into the prize draw for the relevant day of booking.

Tap or click here for the full competition terms and conditions