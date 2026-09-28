Fantasist who called himself ‘doctor’ and ‘Lord’ jailed for fraud

Repeat offender behind bars following Insolvency Service and police investigations.

Fake doctor and self-styled aristocrat Darren Anderson has been jailed for fraud

Businesses and individuals were left more than £200,000 out of pocket through Anderson’s actions across 13 companies during 2022 and 2023

Anderson also ignored company director disqualifications he had received under two separate aliases since 2011

A serial fantasist who falsely claimed to be a doctor and a Lord has been jailed for fraud, theft and acting as a company director while disqualified.

Darren Anderson’s string of offences across 2022 and 2023 caused losses of more than £200,000 to other businesses and individuals through unauthorised direct debit payments, unpaid invoices and rent arrears.

The 43-year-old, who went by names such as Lord Timothy Ahlbeck and the 18th Duke of Ahlbeck, was also director of five companies while banned which he claimed traded as everything from travel agencies to estate agents and hairdressers.

Anderson, of Bassingfield Lane, Gamston, Nottingham, was jailed for four years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 24 September.

He was also disqualified as a company director again for 15 years.

The sentence included one count of theft in separate proceedings brought by Derbyshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the activation of a suspended sentence imposed in 2021.

The Insolvency Service is also seeking to confiscate the funds Anderson fraudulently obtained under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Anderson’s criminality was enabled using several aliases over the last 15 years. The court also heard he had seven previous convictions for 41 dishonesty offences since 2002, highlighting a long-standing pattern of fraud and deception.

He was jailed for fraud and banned as a company director for the maximum period of 15 years in 2011 under the name Miles Prestland-Windsor.

Anderson has appeared in court since then, most recently in 2021 as Timothy Ahlbeck, when he was handed a suspended sentence for fraud and breaching his director disqualification following investigations by the Insolvency Service. He was again banned as a company director for 15 years.

David Snasdell, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, recently said:

Darren Anderson was a doctor only in his own mind. He is a compulsive fraudster who should never have been acting as a company director while he carried out his latest crime spree. Behind his existence as a Walter Mitty character is a man who showed pure contempt for the insolvency system and his creditors. Through his various identities, he disguised his offending on an industrial scale, giving no consideration whatsoever to the trail of destruction he left in his wake. His repeated misuse of companies to facilitate fraud and cause losses to creditors bears many of the hallmarks of abusive phoenixism and is something the Insolvency Service will not tolerate. We hope his time behind bars gives him the opportunity to finally reflect on his actions and to come out of prison a reformed man.

Chief Inspector Anna Woodhouse, of Derbyshire Police, recently said:

Darren Anderson was brazen in his theft of items from the property he had rented in Derbyshire - with the exact items stolen found furnishing his new home when officers arrested him. The cost of replacing these items ran into the thousands of pounds and it is clear that this was an extension of the dishonest manner that Anderson led his life. I hope that today’s sentence prompts Anderson to change his ways - and acts as a warning to others who may encounter him in the future to be on their guard should he not change his ways.

How Anderson defrauded his most recent victims

Anderson’s latest offending began when he dishonestly used the bank details of a debt recovery company to obtain goods and services for companies under his control.

Between February and June 2022, he made 106 unauthorised direct debit payments worth £79,488, using another company’s bank account to pay for services including storage facilities, advertising and digital products.

Insolvency Service investigations also revealed that he took out a five-year lease at a hairdressing salon in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, in July 2022. However, by October he had stopped attending the salon and walked away having failed to pay the 57 months of rent remaining on the lease, worth more than £46,000. Anderson also failed to pay for £15,000 of hairdressing equipment.

During this period, Anderson hired someone as a salon manager, falsely declaring that he was a former doctor and the director of 12 successful hair salons.

She was sacked by text, left with £600 in unpaid wages and even accused of robbery by Anderson.

Among the other victims of Anderson’s fraudulent actions was a news media organisation he contacted about advertising in January 2023. He signed contracts worth thousands of pounds but defaulted on payments, including fabricating evidence that £7,020 had been paid.

When challenged about the debt, Anderson used fictitious employees and correspondence from West Midlands Paralegals Ltd, one of the companies he directed while disqualified.

He used the company to give credibility to false claims and put pressure on creditors.

In May 2023, Anderson approached a property investment company claiming he wanted to buy groups of apartments in Scotland and rent a cottage in the Peak District. He provided fake proof of a £3,000 payment, moved into the cottage in Hathersage, and paid no rent, leaving debts of more than £27,000.

After finally leaving the cottage, Anderson stole furnishings which belonged to the property owner.

In his efforts to make his travel companies appear legitimate, Anderson sought industry accreditation while concealing the fact he was disqualified as a company director. Investigators found he made false declarations in applications and falsely claimed links to recognised travel industry schemes.

Anderson also submitted false accounts to Companies House. Zulu Travel Services Ltd was recorded as having net assets of £1.3 million and five employees, while The Holiday Travel Agent Ltd was listed with net assets of £255,000 and six employees on average.

He also invented a network of fictitious employees and senior managers to make his companies appear larger and more credible than they were. Names he used included:

Dr Anna Smith

Beryl Jones

Brooklyn Edwards

Kelly Jones

Conservative estimates of the actual loss to his victims stand at £205,455. Had the Insolvency Service not stopped Anderson, further losses of £100,000 were likely.

Acting as a director while disqualified

Anderson was convicted of acting as a director of the following five companies while serving his most recent 15-year disqualification:

Zulu Travel Services Ltd was wound up in the public interest in June 2024 after it had failed to keep company accounts or pay bills for services it had used.

Another of Anderson’s companies, Furrry Pet Group UK Ltd, was shut down in March 2025 after it was revealed that he was the sole director while banned.

Further information