Far too many workers still experience discrimination, warns TUC

Commenting on a report published today (Tuesday) by the Resolution Foundation, which found that one in five working age adults say that they have experienced workplace discrimination in the past year, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and with respect and dignity at work. But far too many workers face discrimination just because of their race, gender, age, sexuality or class.

“Ground-breaking research published by the TUC last month found that two in five BME workers have experienced workplace discrimination, like being unfairly disciplined or passed over for training and promotion opportunities.

"Employers must adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination. They must ensure that they protect and support all their staff who are subject to racial abuse – and make sure that workers who raise issues about racism are not victimised or relegated from the workplace as a result.

“Anyone worried about workplace discrimination should join their union, to make sure they are supported and represented at work.”