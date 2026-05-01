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Farage donation highlights need for urgent political donations cap, says IPPR
Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director of IPPR, said: “It’s becoming harder to ignore the growing weight that extremely wealthy donors appear to carry in British politics, not just in scale, but in proximity to key political decisions.
“Reports that Christopher Harborne provided Nigel Farage with £5 million shortly before his change of stance on standing as an MP will inevitably prompt questions about influence, perception, and the standards we expect in public life.
“Seven-figure sums entering politics were once exceptional, now they are commonplace. The government must act urgently, capping individual donations at £100,000, to protect the sanctity of our politics.”
IPPR has previously called for a £100,000 cap on individual donations, among other measures aimed at increasing trust in democracy and raising the number of people who vote in elections.
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