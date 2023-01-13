Ofcom
|Printable version
Farewell to the fax machine
Following our consultation last year, we’re confirming changes to our rules meaning telecoms providers will no longer be required to provide fax services to their customers.
Unless you’ve moved house or you’re a footballer’s agent – or indeed a footballer’s agent who’s moved house – then you might not have had much reason to use a fax machine in recent years.
The communications device – formally known as a facsimile machine – was once a regular feature in offices and, to a lesser extent, homes.
They worked by allowing users to send an exact copy (or a facsimile, hence the name) of a page of text or images to the recipient, using a telephone line to do so.
This is one of the reasons they were used in big-money transactions with tight deadlines, such as house sales or football transfers, as they enabled contracts to be exchanged quickly and accurately.
But as digital technology and broadband services have developed, the fax machine has been overtaken by email and document sharing software that offer the same or better functionality.
This is why we consulted on changing the rules that required telecoms firms to provide fax services.
What’s changing?
Under the universal service obligation (USO), phone services must be made available to people across the UK at an affordable price – until now, that has included fax services. There are two designated telecoms providers responsible for universal service in the UK – BT and KCOM (in the Hull area only).
We’re amending our rules to remove the requirement for BT and KCOM to provide fax services under the USO.
The current USO was set out in 2003, when fax machines were more prevalent and email and instant messaging were less ubiquitous. So, at that time it was important the USO required BT and KCOM to provide fax services.
Almost 20 years later, and the telecoms landscape has changed. Not only are alternatives to fax machines now more widely available, migration of telephone networks to internet protocol (IP) technology means fax services can no longer be guaranteed to work in the same way.
This change doesn’t mean fax services will stop working immediately, but current fax users should look for alternatives (such as email).
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/farewell-to-the-fax-machine
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom supports organisations boosting online literacy skills in local communities12/01/2023 12:10:00
Ofcom is commissioning a number of organisations across the UK to help improve online media literacy skills among groups and communities most at risk of online harm.
Ofcom presses ahead with work to protect children online10/01/2023 15:15:00
Ofcom is today seeking evidence on risks of harms to children online and how they can be mitigated, as we prepare to develop codes of practice in our forthcoming role as online safety regulator.
The spectrum secret behind your favourite tech Christmas gifts20/12/2022 15:20:00
With Christmas on the horizon, lots of us are either already wrapped up with our gift shopping or still have things to buy for our nearest and dearest.
Ofcom fines Sepura £1.5m for breaking competition law19/12/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has fined Sepura £1.5m for a breach of competition law, after the company exchanged commercially sensitive information with competitor Motorola about pricing intentions during a procurement process.
How Ofcom’s spectrum team supported the Queen’s funeral16/12/2022 13:43:00
The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most important events in television history, with estimates suggesting it was watched by billions of viewers worldwide.
Record rollout of faster internet connections16/12/2022 09:15:00
More than four in ten homes can now access faster, more reliable internet connections, as the rollout of full-fibre technology continues at record pace.
It won’t be lonely this Christmas for smart speaker users14/12/2022 16:10:00
Smart speakers are playing an important role in combatting loneliness for people who live on their own, according to new Ofcom research.
Ofcom seeking views on proposed changes to BBC’s Operating Licence requirements14/12/2022 15:10:00
Ofcom is consulting on proposed changes to the BBC’s Operating Licence.