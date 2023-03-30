Scottish Government
|Printable version
Farm income increases in 2021-22
A National Statistics Publication.
The Chief Statistician has released figures on 2021-22 farm incomes that show average income rising to its highest level since 2012, after adjusting for inflation. Average farm income is estimated to be £50,000 in 2021-22. This is an increase of over £11,000 on the previous year, against the backdrop of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the UK leaving the European Union.
For the first time in at least ten years, the average farm would have been profitable without support payments. With support payments excluded, the average farm business made a profit of £5,100 from agricultural, contracting and diversified activities. This was mostly driven by increases in income in dairy and arable farms.
Across all farm types, 56% of farms would have made a loss in 2021‑22 without support. Support payments are a key source of revenue for many livestock farms, especially those in less favoured areas (LFA). Current support payments are intended to allow farms to remain in business and be an active part of their local community.
The results show that commercial dairy farms had a particularly good year, driven mainly by increased milk prices. Their average income is estimated at £162,100, its highest value since 2012. Average cereal farm income also reached a record high, driven by high wheat and barley output.
Total input costs increased 6% to £225,200 for the average farm, following a dip in the previous year. This returns to the trend of increasing input costs seen across recent years which have reflected industry wide cost pressures. However, the results do not reflect more recent price volatility.
Background
The full statistical publication with supporting data tables is available at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-farm-business-income-annual-estimates-2021-2022
These results are calculated from the 2021-22 Farm Business Survey, which covered the 2021 cropping year and the 2021-22 financial year. The Farm Business Survey is an annual survey of approximately 400 commercial farms with economic activity of at least approximately £20,000. Farms which do not receive support payments, such as pigs, poultry and horticulture, are not included in the survey.
For the latest statistics news follow us on Twitter @SGRESAS.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/farm-income-increases-in-2021-22/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
More funding made available for Fuel Insecurity Fund30/03/2023 15:05:00
First Minister announces increased support for households with energy costs.
New Cabinet unveiled30/03/2023 10:05:00
FM: new team to deliver ‘radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda’.
Monthly GDP Estimates for January 202329/03/2023 15:05:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Quarterly Housing Statistics, March 202329/03/2023 12:05:00
There were 22,905 all-sector new build homes completed in Scotland in the year to end September 2022, according to quarterly statistics on housebuilding and affordable housing supply published yesterday by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
First Minister nominated29/03/2023 09:05:00
Humza Yousaf has been nominated to become the sixth First Minister of Scotland, following a parliamentary vote today.
First Minister tenders resignation to the King28/03/2023 15:05:00
Nicola Sturgeon steps down after 3,051 days as FM.
Scotland Loves Local goes digital28/03/2023 12:05:00
A scheme aimed at boosting trade in town and city centres is going digital.
Additional funding for South Uist community centre27/03/2023 16:10:00
£2 million announced at Convention of Highlands and Islands.
COVID-19 spring booster programme underway27/03/2023 15:10:00
At-risk groups offered additional dose.