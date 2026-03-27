Farm income rises in 2024-25

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication. for Scotland

Farm incomes rose in 2024-25, after sharp declines in 2023-24. Increases in income are largely driven by high livestock prices, while total input costs remained stable. Decreases in costs for fertiliser and feed were offset by increases in labour and land and property costs.

Average income across all farm types rose 30% from the previous year to £58,800. Income is measured as profit after costs.

Falls in cereal production and prices resulted in a drop in income to £28,600 for cereal farms. General cropping farm incomes dropped slightly to £165,300, but were supported by high potato outputs, driven by high prices.

Average incomes of arable farms remain higher than those of livestock farms. But within the sector, some farms make large profits while others make a loss. In 2024-25, 40% of cereal and 25% of general cropping farms are loss-making. More farms made a loss than in the previous year.

Dairy farm incomes rose by 85% to an average of £218,500, the second highest income in our time series. This was driven by high cattle and milk prices.

Livestock farms, which make up 60% of commercial farms, also saw rises in income on average, driven by higher cattle output. LFA cattle farms saw the highest incomes among livestock farms, rising 88% to £40,800.

Background

These results are calculated from the 2024-25 Farm Business Survey, which covers the 2024 cropping year and the 2024-25 financial year. The Farm Business Survey is an annual survey of approximately 400 commercial farms with economic activity of at least approximately £20,000. Farms which do not receive support payments, such as pigs, poultry and horticulture, are not included in the survey.

The full statistical publication is available with supporting data tables.

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Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.