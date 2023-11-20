Welsh Government
Farm site sale will lead to the creation of 500 new homes
Climate Change Minister Julie James has approved the proposed sale of the Upper Cosmeston Farm site, inviting proposals which are required to meet new and demanding net zero carbon living standards.
Residential development of the land will see more than 500 new homes being built, with a requirement for 50% to be affordable to support the Welsh Government’s commitment to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2026.
Development of the land owned by the Welsh Government was established in the Vale of Glamorgan Local Development Plan and will also see a new primary school, public open spaces, an active travel route and community facilities also being constructed.
The development will help to support both social and environmental well-being in the community and bidders will need to demonstrate how they will meet the very highest standards of placemaking, space and quality as well as delivering a far higher proportion of affordable homes than is usual on such developments.
Climate Change Minister Julie James said:
The Welsh Government has a central role in addressing the climate emergency in Wales and we must lead by example in residential developments.
We have been working closely with the Vale of Glamorgan on the development proposals for Upper Cosmeston Farm to ensure they meet the objectives I have previously laid out to deliver wider housing and social benefits.
We are committed to creating a greener, stronger and fairer Wales and would encourage bidders to be innovative and go beyond the objectives set out to create beautiful homes and places that are high quality, energy efficient, low carbon and sustainable.
The disposal is being managed on behalf of the Welsh Government by international property consultancy, Savills.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/farm-site-sale-will-lead-creation-500-new-homes
