Farm visitors reminded about hand washing as Cowbridge farm outbreak reaches 81 cases

Public Health Wales is reminding visitors to open farms to follow good hygiene practices when visiting farms. Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been identified in association with visits to a Cowbridge farm in March and April 2025.

The Fourth meeting of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team was held on 14 May to respond to an outbreak of Cryptosporidium linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop, Marlborough Grange Farm, Cross Ways, Cowbridge CF71 7LJ,

The outbreak has resulted in 81 confirmed cases of Cryptosporidium and 16 people having to stay in hospital for at least one night.

The farm voluntarily stopped all public animal feeding activities on 29 April and has continued to support the investigation, we are grateful to the business for their ongoing cooperation.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs. Public Health experts are warning those who have come into contact with infected cases to take extra care to avoid passing the infection onto others.

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission. Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment but, it can be more serious for young children and people with weakened immune systems.

“We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.

“It is also important to be aware that this infection can be passed from person to person, if you begin to experience these symptoms after contact with someone

has experienced them after visiting the farm, you should also contact your GP or NHS 111 Wales. Good hand hygiene at home, especially before eating or preparing food, is essential in helping to stop the spread.”

The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include:

Watery diarrhoea

Stomach pains or cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Mild fever

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Symptoms usually start two to 10 days after exposure and can last for up to two weeks.

To help reduce the risk of infection, people visiting farms are reminded to follow these hygiene precautions:

Avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this significantly increases the risk of illness.

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals, after touching boots or clothing, and before eating or drinking. Alcohol based hand gels do not provide sufficient cleaning. Always use soap and warm water.

Supervise children closely to ensure they wash their hands properly and avoid close contact with the animals.

Do not eat or drink while touching animals or walking around the farm.

Remove and clean footwear and wash hands after leaving the farm.

Pregnant women should take particular care to avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season.

Those who have been unwell with the symptoms above following a visit to a farm should:

Be especially careful to avoid spreading the infection to others at home by practising good hygiene, including frequent handwashing with soap and warm water and not sharing towels, bedding or other personal items until you are fully recovered. It is particularly important to wash your hands before preparing food.

Avoid swimming for two weeks after their symptoms have ceased.

Anyone who has symptoms and has visited the Cowbridge Farm Shop – especially those who took part in the calf or lamb feeding sessions – should contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales and let them know that you have visited the site.

More information about Cryptosporidium is available on the gov.uk website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/cryptosporidium-public-advice