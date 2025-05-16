NHS Wales
|Printable version
Farm visitors reminded about hand washing as Cowbridge farm outbreak reaches 81 cases
Public Health Wales is reminding visitors to open farms to follow good hygiene practices when visiting farms. Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been identified in association with visits to a Cowbridge farm in March and April 2025.
The Fourth meeting of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team was held on 14 May to respond to an outbreak of Cryptosporidium linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop, Marlborough Grange Farm, Cross Ways, Cowbridge CF71 7LJ,
The outbreak has resulted in 81 confirmed cases of Cryptosporidium and 16 people having to stay in hospital for at least one night.
The farm voluntarily stopped all public animal feeding activities on 29 April and has continued to support the investigation, we are grateful to the business for their ongoing cooperation.
Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs. Public Health experts are warning those who have come into contact with infected cases to take extra care to avoid passing the infection onto others.
Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission. Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment but, it can be more serious for young children and people with weakened immune systems.
“We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.
“It is also important to be aware that this infection can be passed from person to person, if you begin to experience these symptoms after contact with someone
has experienced them after visiting the farm, you should also contact your GP or NHS 111 Wales. Good hand hygiene at home, especially before eating or preparing food, is essential in helping to stop the spread.”
The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include:
- Watery diarrhoea
- Stomach pains or cramps
- Nausea or vomiting
- Mild fever
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
Symptoms usually start two to 10 days after exposure and can last for up to two weeks.
To help reduce the risk of infection, people visiting farms are reminded to follow these hygiene precautions:
- Avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this significantly increases the risk of illness.
- Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals, after touching boots or clothing, and before eating or drinking. Alcohol based hand gels do not provide sufficient cleaning. Always use soap and warm water.
- Supervise children closely to ensure they wash their hands properly and avoid close contact with the animals.
- Do not eat or drink while touching animals or walking around the farm.
- Remove and clean footwear and wash hands after leaving the farm.
- Pregnant women should take particular care to avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season.
Those who have been unwell with the symptoms above following a visit to a farm should:
- Be especially careful to avoid spreading the infection to others at home by practising good hygiene, including frequent handwashing with soap and warm water and not sharing towels, bedding or other personal items until you are fully recovered. It is particularly important to wash your hands before preparing food.
- Avoid swimming for two weeks after their symptoms have ceased.
Anyone who has symptoms and has visited the Cowbridge Farm Shop – especially those who took part in the calf or lamb feeding sessions – should contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales and let them know that you have visited the site.
More information about Cryptosporidium is available on the gov.uk website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/cryptosporidium-public-advice
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/farm-visitors-reminded-about-hand-washing-as-cowbridge-farm-outbreak-reaches-81-cases/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales develops new approach to put prevention at the heart of health and care in Wales.14/05/2025 15:05:00
Public health experts in Wales say supporting people to stay well is key to addressing some of the current challenges facing the health and care system. Long-term conditions, which are potentially preventable or manageable through earlier intervention, are experienced by 48 per cent of adults in Wales, with 20 per cent living with two or more such conditions.
Unified strategy needed to drive Public Health Research collaboration in Wales14/05/2025 09:15:00
A robust Academic Public Health Research (APHR) environment in Wales is crucial for addressing population health challenges, advancing innovation, and supporting economic growth. Despite a rich history of public health research and a favourable policy environment, the APHR landscape in Wales faces challenges due to limited capacity, reduced funding, and a lack of a strategic approach across the system.
Secondary school girls in Wales report their problematic social media use is double that of boys12/05/2025 11:15:00
New findings from Public Health Wales, in partnership with The School Health Research Network at Cardiff University, show that secondary school aged girls have much higher rates of self-reported problematic social media use than boys. Differences were most pronounced in years nine and ten, with one in five girls reporting their own problematic use compared with one in ten boys.
Public Health Wales invites colleagues to connect with Behavioural Science Unit as new report highlights impact07/05/2025 11:15:00
Public Health Wales invites colleagues and partners across NHS Wales to contact its Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) to explore how behavioural science can help improve their work, supported by insights from the unit’s newly published annual report.
New report highlights six key policy actions to tackle health inequalities in Wales02/05/2025 10:20:00
Six key policy actions, which could help improve health and wellbeing and tackle health inequalities for the people of Wales, have been highlighted in a new report from Public Health Wales and Liverpool John Moores University.
Public Health Wales announce new behavioural science resources to optimise health communications29/04/2025 14:15:00
The Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales has produced a new suite of resources designed to help public health communicators optimise the impact of their work using behavioural science.
Public Health Wales urges families to take precautions during lambing season11/04/2025 15:10:00
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.
New study from Public Health Wales helps professionals to understand which groups need more support to quit smoking08/04/2025 16:15:00
New analysis conducted by Public Health Wales aims to help health professionals and policymakers focus their efforts at reducing smoking.