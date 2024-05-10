Scottish Government
Farmer payments begin
Upland Sheep Support funding.
More than 1,000 sheep farming businesses will receive their share of around £6.6 million from today.
97% of the eligible applications to the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) 2023 have now been processed for payment.
The payments provide additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“I know how important it is for sheep producers to have confidence in the support available to them be delivered on time and as expected. It is vital to being able to plan and budget for the year, so we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the funding is in accounts as soon as possible.
“We are fortunate to have an incredible sheep farming sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well raised flocks, efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad. We will continue to do all we can to provide the backing needed to protect the highest standards across the country and the communities that rely on them.”
