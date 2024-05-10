Farmer payments begin

Upland Sheep Support funding.

More than 1,000 sheep farming businesses will receive their share of around £6.6 million from today.

97% of the eligible applications to the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) 2023 have now been processed for payment.

The payments provide additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: