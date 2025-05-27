Scottish Government
Farmer payments begin
Upland Sheep Support funding.
More than £6 million support for hill farmers has been paid out to more than 1,000 businesses.
For the second year running the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) has processed more than 95% of eligible applications before the end of May.
The payments provide additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie yesterday said:
“We are acutely aware that farmers need to be able to plan their year and it is why we remain committed to directly supporting them, unlike elsewhere in the UK where payments are being stopped. Turning the applications around quickly and getting this money into accounts, as per the payment strategy, allows farmers to stabilise cash flow and invest in their businesses.
“We have an incredible sheep sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well managed robust hill flocks, often in areas where we want to ensure there is no rural depopulation, as well as the downstream value from efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad. This payment scheme is unique in the UK and we maintain it because we recognise the value of supporting our upland hill farmers.”
