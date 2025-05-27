Farmer payments begin

Upland Sheep Support funding.

More than £6 million support for hill farmers has been paid out to more than 1,000 businesses.

For the second year running the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) has processed more than 95% of eligible applications before the end of May.

The payments provide additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie yesterday said: