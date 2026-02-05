Farmer productivity boost with new nutrient planning tool

A new nutrient planning tool has been launched to match nutrients to crop and soil need, cutting waste, supporting productivity, and protecting watercourses.

Farmers and land managers can cut pollution and boost productivity by targeting their planning of fertiliser and manure use, thanks to a free, online and easy to use nutrient management planning tool (NMPT-GB) launched yesterday (4 February).

By matching nutrient inputs such as nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur, and lime to crop and soil needs, the tool helps farmers create, improve and revise nutrient management plans.

This will maximise nutrient availability for food production while reducing nutrient losses to water and air, supporting the strategic aims of the Food Strategy and the Environment Improvement Plan 2023.

NMPT-GB is available now for England and Wales, via the GOV.UK website, with a Scotland release expected later this year.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said:

We are backing farmers with innovative tools that help them increase profitability while protecting the environment.

We’re investing in practical, science‑led technology like our nutrient planning tool to boost productivity, cut pollution, and help the farming sector thrive for generations to come.

NMPT-GB was developed by Defra, AHDB, RSK ADAS and RSK Business Solutions, using the latest guidance from the AHDB Nutrient Management Guide (RB209) and Scottish Technical Notes.

