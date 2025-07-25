NHS Wales
Farmers advised to prevent visitors having close contact with animals at lamb-feeding events after Cryptosporidium outbreak
Public Health Wales has advised farmers running public lamb-feeding events to avoid offering close contact with animals, such as holding, cuddling and kissing lambs. This comes after looking at the evidence from outbreaks of illness among farm visitors. The health body has published a new paper showing that people who had these closer levels of contact were much more likely to become ill with cryptosporidium than those who didn’t touch the animals.
The advice is one of a range of recommendations made in a report into a large cryptosporidium outbreak among people who visited a farm in Wales in spring 2024 for lamb-feeding events, where visitors were encouraged to hold and cuddle the lambs during feeding. In total, over 200 people became ill, 18 of whom attended hospital. Children under the age of ten were four times more likely to become unwell.
Other recommendations in the report, which was presented at the Royal Welsh Show on Thursday, include better provision of handwashing facilities, including basins with hot and cold running water, liquid soap and paper towels. Hand sanitiser or alcohol gel is not effective against cryptosporidium.
In addition, there should be prominent signage advising people to wash their hands regularly while they are on the premises, and visitors should ensure that clothing is washed as soon as possible after the visit.
Farmers should also be aware of existing guidance when they are planning open farm events, and provide visitors with information about the infection risks involved when they are booking events. A panel event at the upcoming Royal Welsh Show on 24 July will present some of the main issues on keeping farm events safe, with the opportunity of dialogue between farmers and relevant authorities.
Cryptosporidium is a tiny, microscopic parasite that causes sickness and diarrhoea. In some vulnerable people, such as very young children and those with certain immune deficiencies, illness can be severe. Cryptosporidium is very common in young livestock. It is passed between animals and people in faeces; even in invisible amounts.
Dr Christopher Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales and one of the authors of the report, yesterday said:
“We know that farmers want to run safe, enjoyable events for the general public and that lamb feeding events are increasingly popular, especially with families. However, cryptosporidium and other infectious diseases are spread very easily in these environments and they can have serious consequences – particularly among young children who are the most likely to become ill.
“It is really important that effective safety provisions are made for these events, as cryptosporidium is very common in young animals, and this report shows that when young children have close contact with animals like lambs – when they cuddle, kiss or nuzzle their faces – then there is a significant risk of contracting the infection, which can cause serious illness and result in hospitalisation.
“This report recommends that lamb or calf feeding is supervised and done with the animals separated from the visitors by their pens. This means that people can still bottle feed the animals but can have greater protection against illness.
“It’s also vital that when any farmers planning to hold any farm visitor events involving animal activities familiarise themselves with the existing guidance and take all the precautions they can to ensure that their visitors have a safe experience – and will want to come back again.
“Having adequate handwashing facilities on-site is absolutely essential – sinks need to have both hot and cold running water, along with a good supply of liquid soap and paper towels. Signage around the event should ensure that people are encouraged to wash their own and their children’s hands properly on a regular basis throughout their visit.
“We would also like to see farmers make their visitors aware of the risks involved in having close contact with young animals, so that people are educated before they attend.
“I would encourage any farmers who are considering opening their farms for these events to consider all the risks, and plan ahead early to enable them to make all the necessary provisions possible in order to keep their visitors safe from infection.”
The report can be found online at Cambridge University Press and guidance for farmers is available at: Visit my Farm.org
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/farmers-advised-to-prevent-visitors-having-close-contact-with-animals-at-lamb-feeding-events-after-cryptosporidium-outbreak/
