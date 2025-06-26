Farmers backed to tackle endemic diseases with more funded vet visits

Government funded vet visits to now include health assessments for multiple herds on the same farm helping to support better health and profitability within the sector.

Livestock farmers can now access funded vet visits for multiple herds or flocks belonging to the same farming business from today (26th June), helping to support better health and profitability within the sector.

The expansion to the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway provides farmers a more comprehensive understanding of livestock health on farms with many groups of animals, whether mixed holdings or larger farms with many groups of a single species.

Since funded vet visits began in 2023 there have been more than 8,000 visits benefiting hundreds of thousands of animals, with over 95% of farmers saying that they have or will take action based on the advice of their vet. The strong uptake and implementation of the advice supports increased disease resilience meaning healthier animals and greater food security which in turn will boost farmers profits. In simple terms healthier, happier cows produce more milk.

The application is quick taking less than 90 seconds to apply and less than 3 minutes to claim for the funding.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, said:

Increased disease resilience means healthier animals and greater food security, boosting farmers profits. The vet visit roll-out gives eligible farmers access to tailored support to each herd or flock. It is one step in the Government’s plan to protect rural livelihoods, tackle disease and safeguard high welfare standards across our food chain.

Bryan and Liz Griffiths, Livestock farmers in North Devon, said:

We have received government supported vet visits since the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway began. These have allowed us to focus on issues specific to our farm as well as the set program. Going forward the new multi-flock and herd option along with the multi-species option will allow funding for a review and follow up for each flock and species on the farm, all through one agreement, which is great.

Keepers of beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep or pigs, can all apply for a vet of their choice to assess all their herds and flocks along with an optional, funded, follow-up assessment.

Visits will be able to support monitoring and treatment of diseases including conditions Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) in cattle, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in pigs, and worming resistance in sheep.

Applications take just 90 seconds and can be applied for here: Apply for funding to improve animal health and welfare - GOV.UK)