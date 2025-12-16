Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Farmers lead the next wave of greener, smarter farming
New £2.3m fund backs 30 farm tech trials testing lower emission machinery, digital tools and peat-free compost to boost productivity and sustainability.
British farmers are driving the next wave of greener, smarter farming, with new technology trials tackling emissions, productivity, and resilience, announced yesterday (Monday 15 December) by Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle.
Backed by nearly £2.3 million across 30 projects through the first round of the government’s ADOPT Fund, the trials explore new ideas in real working farm conditions, from lower emission machinery to digital tools that support day-to-day farm management. The programme is designed to generate practical evidence about what works on farms before wider take-up.
One project led by J&E Graham will trial peat-free compost made from short rotation coppice willow grown in agroforestry systems and blended with other local materials. Different compost mixes will be tested as growing media to assess performance and suitability, with the aim of cutting reliance on peat and artificial fertilisers.
Alongside this, W.S. Furnival Limited will test retrofitting an older Massey Ferguson 290 tractor to run on green methanol, assessing whether conversion could offer a practical low carbon alternative where electrification is not yet viable.
DigiTwinFarm, led by G J Jelley & Sons, will also trial a Farm Digital Twin Platform on two contrasting beef and sheep farms, using drone imagery, farm records and on farm testing to support nutrient planning, environmental monitoring, and day to day farm management.
Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle yesterday said:
“By backing innovative ideas that boost productivity and resilience, we’re helping farmers lead the way in shaping a modern, sustainable agricultural sector.
“This Fund sits at the heart of our Industrial Strategy and are turning brilliant ideas into real-world solutions.”
Dr Stella Peace, Managing Director and Executive Director for Healthy Living and Agriculture Domain at Innovate UK, yesterday said:
“Innovate UK is working with Defra to deliver ADOPT, taking technology to the next scale and into adoption.
“By supporting farmer trials, ADOPT aims to strengthen the UK’s leadership in sustainable agri‑tech, advance productivity and build more resilient food systems.”
ADOPT, delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, is a £20 million programme for the 2025 to 2026 financial year supporting the next wave of farmer-led innovation. By funding practical trials, the government aims to ensure that new technologies are properly tested on farms before wider take up.
The fund forms part of the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy commitment to invest at least £200 million into the Farming Innovation Programme by 2030, advancing its wider Plan for Change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/farmers-lead-the-next-wave-of-greener-smarter-farming
