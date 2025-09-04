Farming and crofting support

14,182 businesses receive payment.

Support payments of more than £322 million will reach the accounts of Scottish farmers and crofters this week.

As of 1 September, 77% of eligible Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening funding has been paid out.

The BPS supplements agriculture income, while Greening payments encourage agricultural practices that benefit the environment and climate.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie yesterday said:

“Unlike elsewhere in the UK, Scotland has maintained direct payments to farmers and crofters because we know how important it is to have stability and the ability to plan in agriculture. Getting more of the funds out at an earlier date is hugely positive for the sector and we are playing our part in supporting a resilient and stable agricultural sector to ensure our food security. “Processing of these payments has started and will begin to reach farmers and crofters from today. In total, the initial payments are worth approximately £322 million and will be paid to over 14,000 businesses across Scotland. “Rural Payments and Inspections Division staff will continue to work through remaining payments as soon as possible over the coming weeks.”

Background

2025 Payments Strategy timetable published sets out that 95.24% of value will be made by June 2026.