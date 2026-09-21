Scottish Government
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Farming and crofting support
Advance Basic Payment Scheme and Greening funding reaching bank accounts.
More than £296 million in agricultural support has been paid out to Scottish farmers and crofters since the start of September.
As of 11 September, Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening funding has been paid to 81% of anticipated eligible businesses, with the payment window closing in July next year.
The Scottish Government’s BPS supplements agriculture income, while Greening payments encourage agricultural practices that benefit the environment and climate.
This year claimants that received support from the Scottish Government’s £21.4 million Future Farming Investment Scheme are required to provide confirmation that they met the terms of their award before their application can be considered. The deadline for verification to be submitted has been extended to 30 September.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“I appreciate that getting this funding into accounts early allows farmers and crofters to start getting on with their planning for the year, which is why the Rural Payments and Inspections Division work so hard to turn around applications quickly.
“To reach so many applicants within the first fortnight of the payments window opening is a real achievement that demonstrates how seriously the Scottish Government takes its commitment to supporting active farming and food production with continuing direct farming support – in stark contrast to elsewhere in the UK.
“I am grateful to everyone who has submitted their FFIS evidence promptly and would encourage any FFIS grant recipients who have not yet provided the information needed to process their BPS and Greening applications to please submit that before the deadline on 30 September.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/farming-and-crofting-support-2/
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