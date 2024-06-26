Welsh Government
Farming industry feedback shapes new changes to TB testing announced today
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, has made further changes to TB testing in Wales after meeting with and listening to farmers across Wales
The changes, which were announced today (Wednesday, June 26), are in response to industry feedback and have been made to simplify procedures without compromising the risk of disease spread.
The Cabinet Secretary made the announcement ahead of speaking as the guest of honour for the first time at the British Veterinary Association Welsh dinner (Wednesday 26 June).
The Cabinet Secretary said the changes to the specific types of TB test involved have also taken into account the resources required by farmers and vets and cost-effectiveness.
Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies said:
Since my appointment in March, I have made a point of meeting farmers, vets and others across the industry to listen to their concerns around TB and the burden and anxieties these can cause.
I’m pleased to be able to announce today that further changes - which have been made in response to industry feedback - are now in place.
Recognising the impact on farmers, their families and their businesses is at the forefront of my mind.
Last month I accepted all the Technical Advisory Group’s advice regarding the on-farm slaughter of TB reactors.
We have worked alongside APHA and already implemented changes to the management of pregnant cattle.
Our programme for eradicating Bovine TB is centred around partnership working with our farmers and vets, this is crucial to reaching our shared goal of a TB-free Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/farming-industry-feedback-shapes-new-changes-tb-testing-announced-today
