Farming industry feedback shapes new changes to TB testing announced today

Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, has made further changes to TB testing in Wales after meeting with and listening to farmers across Wales

The changes, which were announced today (Wednesday, June 26), are in response to industry feedback and have been made to simplify procedures without compromising the risk of disease spread.

The Cabinet Secretary made the announcement ahead of speaking as the guest of honour for the first time at the British Veterinary Association Welsh dinner (Wednesday 26 June).

The Cabinet Secretary said the changes to the specific types of TB test involved have also taken into account the resources required by farmers and vets and cost-effectiveness.

Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies said: