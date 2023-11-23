Farming skills for the next generation

Support for women and young people in agriculture.

Funding of over £500,000 will help women and young people develop new agricultural skills and further their careers within the farming sector.

The Next Generation and Women in Agriculture Practical Training Funds will provide successful applicants with £500 each to help pay for practical training courses relevant to farming and crofting.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the new support during a speech at AgriScot 2023 at the Royal Highland Centre on Wednesday 22 November.

She said:

“Supporting the next generation of farmers is imperative if we want our agriculture sector to continue to innovate and thrive.

“We are committed to helping women and young people stay in rural communities by equipping them with the necessary skills to pursue careers in farming and crofting.

“This funding encourage women and girls to learn additional practical skills to progress their businesses and careers, which in turn can open up new employment opportunities for them.”

Lantra Scotland Director Dr Liz Barron-Majerik said:

“Lantra works to enhance Scotland’s natural environment and support the rural economy, by increasing the number and diversity of employees in Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sector and driving their skills development.

“These funds are intended to benefit women in agriculture and new entrants to the industry and I’m delighted that we’re going to be managing them on behalf of the Scottish Government.”

Background

Statistics on Scottish Agricultural Workforce.

The funds will be delivered by Lantra Scotland and can be used on courses providing skills.

£400,000 is available from the Next Generation Practical Training Fund.

£170,000 is available from the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund.

Training up to the value of £500 per course will be fully funded. Any training over the value of £500 per course will be considered and assessed on a case by case basis.

Further information about both Training Funds is available on the Skills Hub.