Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Far-right extremist sentenced after attempting to make explosives
A far-right extremist, who downloaded manuals on how to make guns and explosives, has been sentenced after he was found guilty of terrorism offences.
Vaughn Dolphin, 20, was sentenced to eight years and six months' imprisonment with an 18-month extended licence.
On 27th June 2022, when Dolphin was arrested by police officers from the Counter Terrorism Police, he said: “I’m not a terrorist, OK, I have an interest in chemicals and military memorabilia, that’s all.” After the CPS presented their case in court, it was clear to the jury that Dolphin had started to make a firearm and was in possession of explosive substances.
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Vaughn Dolphin not only downloaded and collected documents useful to a terrorist, but he went one step further and attempted to make a firearm and gunpowder. This could have had devastating consequences.
“The racist beliefs he holds are a threat to our society, and it is right that he has been sentenced today for his crimes.”
The CPS proved in court that his ‘memorabilia’ was in fact terrorist documents and publications, including step-by-step templates on how to make a homemade shotgun, and publications about making guns and explosives.
Extreme far-right content was also found on Dolphin’s computer and phone. A folder on Telegram was found labelled ‘right wing’ that had multiple channels in it, one titled ‘Hitler group.’ He had also posted videos online of a terrorist attack carried out in 2022, which showed a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Notes to editors
- Vaughn Dolphin, 20, (DOB: 17/10/02) has been sentenced to eight years and six months' imprisonment with an 18-month extended licence after he was found guilty of:
- Possession of terrorist documents, s58 Terrorism Act 2000
- Disseminating terrorist publications, s2 Terrorism Act 2006
- Possession of explosives substances, s4 Explosive Substances Act 1883
- Possession of a firearm with licence, s1 Firearms Act 1968.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/far-right-extremist-sentenced-after-attempting-make-explosives
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Millwall fan receives football banning order for homophobic slurs towards Bournemouth fans02/05/2023 16:20:00
A so-called football fan has been banned from football matches and fined for homophobic abuse of Bournemouth fans.
Two men convicted of conspiring to sell 9th century Anglo-Saxon coins.28/04/2023 14:20:00
Two metal detectorists have been convicted of conspiring to sell criminal property and being in the possession of criminal property after attempting to sell Anglo-Saxon coins from a Viking hoard worth £766,000.
Prosecutors focus on ‘love-bombing’ and other manipulative behaviours when charging controlling offences24/04/2023 15:10:00
Updated guidance on controlling behaviour published by the Crown Prosecution Service today emphasises the need for prosecutors to closely scrutinise the actions of a suspect, who can often take steps to disrupt or mislead criminal proceedings.
Police officer found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving24/04/2023 10:15:00
A police officer who left a teenage pedestrian with catastrophic injuries after striking him with her patrol vehicle has been convicted.
Man pleads guilty for role in running website involved in multi-million-pound fraud21/04/2023 15:10:00
A man responsible for running a website used by fraudsters across the world has pleaded guilty to being involved in a multi-million-pound fraud.
Police officer charged with misconduct in public office19/04/2023 10:10:10
The CPS has authorised seven charges of Misconduct in Public Office against PC Anil Celebi, 26, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into alleged premature closing of potential criminal cases and falsification of records.
Man convicted of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at HM King Charles III17/04/2023 12:20:00
A man has been found guilty of threatening behaviour after an incident involving HM King Charles III in York on 9 November 2022.
Man extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder of British police officer13/04/2023 13:20:00
A man extradited from Pakistan has been formally charged in connection with the murder of Police Constable Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford on 18 November 2005.