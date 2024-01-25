Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Far-right organiser found guilty of intent to stir up racial hatred through distribution of stickers
A far-right activist who set up an online library of racist stickers for supporters to download and put up in their area has been convicted.
Samuel Melia, 34, a regional organiser for right-wing organisation Patriotic Alternative, distributed the printable stickers via an online channel with the intent of stirring up racial hatred.
Melia set up a group called the Hundred Handers on the social media platform Telegram, which had more than 3,500 subscribers, and members were able to download and then print the stickers.
When Melia was arrested in Farsley, near Leeds, in April 2021, a number of stickers were found in his wallet, which included slogans expressing views of a nationalist nature.
Following a subsequent search of Melia’s home, police discovered a book by Oswald Moseley, who founded the British Union of Fascists, a poster of Adolf Hitler and a Nazi emblem.
The prosecution said these were key signs of Melia’s ideology and underpinned his desire to spread his racist views in a deliberate manner.
On Melia’s digital devices, officers were able to download the archive of more than 200 Hundred Handers stickers, and photographs revealing the stickers had been placed at various locations around the UK.
He also recommended sympathisers use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and anonymous email providers when carrying out any activity related to the Hundred Handers group.
Among further Telegram posts and chats recovered were messages which made clear that Melia expected the stickers to be displayed in public places, and that he had placed stickers in such places himself.
At Leeds Crown Court, Melia was yesterday found guilty of intending to stir up racial hatred through the distribution of the stickers and encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage.
He will be sentenced on 1 March.
Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:
“Melia was perfectly aware that the stickers he published on his Telegram channel were being downloaded and then stuck up in public places around the country.
“He also knew full well the impact these racially inflammatory stickers were having, and by attempting to remain anonymous, sought to protect himself and others from investigation.
“He was very deliberate in the manner he wanted to spread his messages of racial hatred, and online messages recovered made it clear that he knew these stickers were being displayed in public and causing damage to public property.
“It is illegal to publish such material intending to stir up racial hatred towards others, and the CPS will not hesitate to bring prosecutions against those who break the law in this way.”
Notes to Editors
Samuel Melia, [DOB: 09/06/89], is of Pudsey, Yorkshire.
He was found guilty of:
- Publishing or distributing material intending to stir up racial hatred.
- Encouraging or assisting the commission of the offence of racially aggravated criminal damage.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/far-right-organiser-found-guilty-intent-stir-racial-hatred-through-distribution-stickers
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man sentenced for killing of three people and attempted murder of three others in Nottingham25/01/2024 16:35:00
An engineering graduate suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been sentenced to a hospital order with restrictions (Thursday 25 January 2024) for the unlawful killings of three people and attempts to kill three others in June 2023.
Serious sex offender who used false identities to blackmail women and children online jailed22/01/2024 13:10:00
A man who blackmailed women and children into engaging in degrading sexual acts was recently (19 January 2024) jailed.
Man convicted for running illegal financial service for people smugglers19/01/2024 16:20:00
An illegal money service bureau owner who operated as a banker for criminals smuggling migrants into the UK has today been convicted.
Q2 CPS data shows a continued increase in the number of suspects charged in rape-flagged cases18/01/2024 13:10:00
Between July and September last year, there was a 11.5% increase in the number of suspects charged in adult rape-flagged cases from 599 in Q1 23/24 to 668 in Q2 23/24.
CPS authorises charge against man following protest rally in central London15/01/2024 12:20:00
Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division recently commented on the charge against man following protest rally in central London.
Man sentenced for shouting antisemitic abuse08/01/2024 14:10:00
A man has been sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment for shouting antisemitic and other racist slurs in public before making violent threats toward a police officer.
UPDATED POST SENTENCE: Man who plotted to murder Christian preacher in central London is jailed05/01/2024 13:05:00
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed for a minimum of 24 years.
UPDATED: Man fined for sending abusive email to Angela Rayner MP29/12/2023 11:10:00
A man who sent a vile and abusive email to MP Angela Rayner following the publication of a national newspaper article about the politician has been fined.