Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Fast Followers Project, Embedding Net Zero into Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Wakefield Council declared a Climate Emergency in May 2019 and has published a Climate Change Action Plan and a Pathway to Net Zero. The project will raise awareness of climate change, help people to understand the net zero plan and achieve the behaviour change essential to realise its net zero ambition.
In this 1 hour webinar, held on 28 January 2026, Steve Cross provided an overview into the project, the challenges and opportunities it uncovered and how the findings are being implemented across Wakefield Council.
Speaker: Steve Cross – Senior Project & Programme Manager, Embedding Net Zero, Wakefield Council
Steve is an experienced project leader in both public and private sector, driving complex, cross-sector programmes that deliver sustainable and strategic change. At Wakefield Council, he owns the Corporate Project Management Assurance Framework and has led on the district’s Net Zero transformation plan, embedding environmental sustainability into council operations and strategy plans.
With expertise in project governance and policy across welfare to work, post-16 skills, and eLearning, Steve developed frameworks that deliver measurable impact. His work has shaped strategic decision-making, aligning organisational goals with financial planning, risk management, and infrastructure investment.
Steve combines strategic foresight, stakeholder engagement, and delivery expertise to lead resilient transitions in public services. He is passionate about creating lasting impact through strategic innovation and inclusive collaboration to ensure social justice.
Steve has very kindly allowed his presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare and the webinar recording on Vimeo is now available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.
There was one question raised during the session that was not answered due to lack of time. Please find below the question along with Steve's answer:
Could you provide a brief overview of how organisations can embed sustainability by 2026, and outline the key tools and frameworks used to measure progress?
The key embedding sustainability is to focus on ensuring that organisational strategy is aligned to it. This is a key driver to ensure all business cases contribute to the strategy (refer to HM Treasury Green Book)
To achieve this in 2026 will be a tall order, so the starting point is to focus on developing a sustainability (carbon reduction) plan (e.g. what are your key areas for sustainability – reducing carbon via increasing active travel, use of public transport by x% or reducing home to office travel by x%. It could also contain KPIs on improvement to recycling waste by x% or reducing printing by y%.
The important aspect is to gain leadership support to endorse it, otherwise, colleagues are unlikely to adopt.
The recommended key tools are:
- Tactical
- Climate impact assessment tool
- Changes to business case templates (ensure it includes environmental cash releasing( e.g. energy savings) and social benefits (e.g. public health )
- Benefits realisation tracker
- Climate literacy training
- Forming a group of Climate Champions
- Strategic
- Embed the sustainability plan into strategy plans (Corporate/organisational) and financial planning
- If multiple strategy plans – use a tracker to capture when plans are due for renewal or creation
- If financial planning, ensure budgets incorporate savings (e.g. energy) & growth (e.g. cost of installing equipment such as solar panels or heat pumps)
- Strategic Assessment tool (HM Treasury Better Business Cases) aligned to your strategy plans – enables prioritisation
- If there are dedicated resources for climate change – ensure an effective role and create high visibility
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/fast-followers-project-embedding-net-zero-into-wakefield-metropolitan-district-council/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM’s latest offering set to highlight excellence in training provisions across the profession29/01/2026 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched a new mark of excellence for learning and development content in the project profession: APM Endorsed.
APM responds to announcement of a new School of Government to train civil servants23/01/2026 11:10:00
The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones MP, has announced changes to processes in Government to speed up delivery of major Government projects.
UK secures record supply of offshore wind projects21/01/2026 10:20:00
The UK has secured a record amount of new offshore wind capacity in the latest Government-backed auction for vital new clean power projects. These new offshore wind farms will strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce electricity bills.
UK Government unveils plans for major northern rail investment16/01/2026 16:20:00
North West England will receive a new rail line connecting Liverpool and Manchester, as the UK Government announces plans to unlock billions of pounds of economic potential in the region.
TfL Programme Delivery Manager highlights importance of a ‘One Team’ approach for Surrey Quays station upgrade project as part of APM site tour15/01/2026 13:20:00
APM employees had the opportunity to see the major improvements underway at Surrey Quays station in south east London, as part of a number of significant upgrades being led by APM corporate partner TfL.
Driving success through collaboration: Change Management and Project Management in harmony webinar14/01/2026 10:20:00
The APM Enabling Change Interest Network and Change Management Institute will collaborate again today, Tuesday 13 January, for an interactive webinar exploring how Change Managers and Project Managers can work together to deliver projects that not only meet deadlines but also achieve lasting adoption and business impact.
How AI driven Norfolk project is transforming patient care09/01/2026 13:20:00
A pioneering project is using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify residents most at risk of falling, shifting the focus from reacting to a more proactive and preventative approach.
Venue Visit - The Centre for Future Construction17/12/2025 10:20:00
The Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network organised a guided tour of the “Centre for Future Construction” (CFC) for members and guests on 27 November 2025.