Fast Followers Project, Embedding Net Zero into Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Wakefield Council declared a Climate Emergency in May 2019 and has published a Climate Change Action Plan and a Pathway to Net Zero. The project will raise awareness of climate change, help people to understand the net zero plan and achieve the behaviour change essential to realise its net zero ambition.

In this 1 hour webinar, held on 28 January 2026, Steve Cross provided an overview into the project, the challenges and opportunities it uncovered and how the findings are being implemented across Wakefield Council.

Speaker: Steve Cross – Senior Project & Programme Manager, Embedding Net Zero, Wakefield Council

Steve is an experienced project leader in both public and private sector, driving complex, cross-sector programmes that deliver sustainable and strategic change. At Wakefield Council, he owns the Corporate Project Management Assurance Framework and has led on the district’s Net Zero transformation plan, embedding environmental sustainability into council operations and strategy plans.

With expertise in project governance and policy across welfare to work, post-16 skills, and eLearning, Steve developed frameworks that deliver measurable impact. His work has shaped strategic decision-making, aligning organisational goals with financial planning, risk management, and infrastructure investment.

Steve combines strategic foresight, stakeholder engagement, and delivery expertise to lead resilient transitions in public services. He is passionate about creating lasting impact through strategic innovation and inclusive collaboration to ensure social justice.

Steve has very kindly allowed his presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare and the webinar recording on Vimeo is now available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.

There was one question raised during the session that was not answered due to lack of time. Please find below the question along with Steve's answer:

Could you provide a brief overview of how organisations can embed sustainability by 2026, and outline the key tools and frameworks used to measure progress?

The key embedding sustainability is to focus on ensuring that organisational strategy is aligned to it. This is a key driver to ensure all business cases contribute to the strategy (refer to HM Treasury Green Book)

To achieve this in 2026 will be a tall order, so the starting point is to focus on developing a sustainability (carbon reduction) plan (e.g. what are your key areas for sustainability – reducing carbon via increasing active travel, use of public transport by x% or reducing home to office travel by x%. It could also contain KPIs on improvement to recycling waste by x% or reducing printing by y%.

The important aspect is to gain leadership support to endorse it, otherwise, colleagues are unlikely to adopt.

The recommended key tools are:

Tactical Climate impact assessment tool Changes to business case templates (ensure it includes environmental cash releasing( e.g. energy savings) and social benefits (e.g. public health ) Benefits realisation tracker Climate literacy training Forming a group of Climate Champions

Strategic Embed the sustainability plan into strategy plans (Corporate/organisational) and financial planning If multiple strategy plans – use a tracker to capture when plans are due for renewal or creation If financial planning, ensure budgets incorporate savings (e.g. energy) & growth (e.g. cost of installing equipment such as solar panels or heat pumps) Strategic Assessment tool (HM Treasury Better Business Cases) aligned to your strategy plans – enables prioritisation If there are dedicated resources for climate change – ensure an effective role and create high visibility



