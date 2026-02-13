Welsh Government
|Printable version
Faster access to mental healthcare for children and young people
Children and young people are receiving faster access to mental health support, as waiting times fall across Wales.
The vast majority (96.2%) of young people referred to local primary mental health services were assessed within 28 days, a significant and sustained improvement in waiting times.
The 10-year Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy sets out the ambition for mental health support in Wales, including delivering open-access support to mental health services and transforming how young people access support.
Health boards across Wales have introduced alternatives to hospital admission for young people. These pilots are testing different models of care to provide safe, young person-centred spaces when young people need support.
The 111 press 2 service for urgent mental health support has now received over 230,000 calls. More than 6% of callers are under 18, and over 20% are under 24.
A new Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) specification aims to ensure young people receive the same quality of support wherever they live in Wales. All health boards are now working towards this standard to reduce variation in care.
The NYTH/NEST framework continues to bring services together to deliver more joined-up, nurturing support for children and families.
Over 200 organisations are now engaged through the NEST community of practice, and co-produced training has seen over 500 professionals learning about children’s rights and the NEST principles of whole system support for mental health.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, yesterday said:
Children's Mental Health Week is an important moment to reflect on the progress we're making to support young people across Wales.
We want every child to receive mental health support when they need it most. The improvements we're seeing in waiting times, alongside the growing success of our NYTH/NEST framework and our ambitious 10-year strategy, show our whole-system approach is making a real difference.
By focusing on prevention and early intervention, we are working to create a Wales where every child and young person can thrive.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/faster-access-mental-healthcare-children-and-young-people
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Community secures future of iconic ‘Bread of Heaven’ chapel13/02/2026 11:25:00
Capel Rhondda, the birthplace of one of Wales’ most recognisable hymns, Bread of Heaven / Cwm Rhondda, is now safe in the hands of the community.
New apprenticeship courses in construction to be introduced in Wales11/02/2026 15:15:00
Aspiring apprentices across Wales will soon be able to benefit from new construction apprenticeships, helping fill skills gaps identified by the industry.
Families in Wales to benefit from greater choice of childcare11/02/2026 14:15:00
A new scheme to widen access to affordable childcare for families across Wales has been announced by the Welsh Government.
Senedd passes legislation transforming homelessness response in Wales11/02/2026 13:15:00
A bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness was yesterday passed by the Senedd.
Swansea offers Flying Start childcare to all 2 year old children11/02/2026 11:05:00
Families of all 2 year olds in Swansea can now benefit from free childcare through the Welsh Government’s Flying Start scheme.
Cabinet Secretary celebrates Wales's first roofing apprenticeship pathway11/02/2026 09:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited Bridgend College to meet apprentices and industry partners at the college's roofing training facility.
Thousands of green jobs for Wales as renewable energy projects get record backing10/02/2026 14:05:00
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the backing of a record 20 major renewable energy projects, totalling more than 530 MW, in Wales which could see thousands of green jobs created.
Over 100,000 apprenticeships delivered in Wales this Senedd term10/02/2026 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced more than 100,000 apprenticeships have been created this Senedd term.
Celebrating the people and projects strengthening our communities10/02/2026 09:05:00
This week, during Welsh Charities Week, the Welsh Government is celebrating the charities and volunteers who help hold communities together across Wales. Every day, they provide practical help, create connections and offer support when it is needed most.