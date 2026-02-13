Faster access to mental healthcare for children and young people

Children and young people are receiving faster access to mental health support, as waiting times fall across Wales.

The vast majority (96.2%) of young people referred to local primary mental health services were assessed within 28 days, a significant and sustained improvement in waiting times.

The 10-year Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy sets out the ambition for mental health support in Wales, including delivering open-access support to mental health services and transforming how young people access support.

Health boards across Wales have introduced alternatives to hospital admission for young people. These pilots are testing different models of care to provide safe, young person-centred spaces when young people need support.

The 111 press 2 service for urgent mental health support has now received over 230,000 calls. More than 6% of callers are under 18, and over 20% are under 24.

A new Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) specification aims to ensure young people receive the same quality of support wherever they live in Wales. All health boards are now working towards this standard to reduce variation in care.

The NYTH/NEST framework continues to bring services together to deliver more joined-up, nurturing support for children and families.

Over 200 organisations are now engaged through the NEST community of practice, and co-produced training has seen over 500 professionals learning about children’s rights and the NEST principles of whole system support for mental health.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, yesterday said:

Children's Mental Health Week is an important moment to reflect on the progress we're making to support young people across Wales. We want every child to receive mental health support when they need it most. The improvements we're seeing in waiting times, alongside the growing success of our NYTH/NEST framework and our ambitious 10-year strategy, show our whole-system approach is making a real difference. By focusing on prevention and early intervention, we are working to create a Wales where every child and young person can thrive.

