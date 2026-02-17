Welsh Government
Faster, greener, more reliable: £23.1 million for Wales’ ambulance fleet
New replacement ambulances and response vehicles will soon be on the road thanks to a £23.1 million investment by the Welsh Government.
The funding will pay for 160 vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, 50 new emergency ambulances, 40 single responder vehicles, 67 Non-Emergency Patient Transport Vehicles, and 3 specialist Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles.
Replacement vehicles meet the latest emissions standards, reflecting Wales’ commitment to cleaner air and lower carbon emissions. The Welsh Ambulance Service continues to expand its electric vehicle charging network and has introduced solar panels, hybrid engines, and battery electric vehicles across parts of its fleet.
The investment is part of the Welsh Ambulance Service’s ongoing modernisation programme.
The service has also been trialling defibrillator drones to reach people in more rural parts of Wales, using video consultations to assess patients remotely, and exploring the use of AI to support 999 call handlers, ensuring people receive faster, smarter care.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
When someone dials 999, they need to know that help is on the way. This investment ensures our ambulance service has the modern, reliable fleet it needs to be there for people across Wales.
We're also making progress on our environmental commitments, with cleaner, greener vehicles helping to reduce carbon emissions while delivering the high-quality emergency care people expect.
Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Resource for the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, Chris Turley said:
This continued investment in our fleet means we can provide a more reliable service for the people of Wales. Modern ambulances are more dependable, better equipped to support patient care and provide a safer, more comfortable working environment for our staff.
As the national ambulance service, covering 8,000 square miles, we're also proud to be playing our part in reducing our environmental footprint. From electric vehicles to solar panels, we're committed to building a greener fleet for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/faster-greener-more-reliable-231-million-wales-ambulance-fleet
