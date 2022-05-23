Ofcom
|Printable version
Faster internet speeds on offer to help millions of UK households
UK households looking to get faster home broadband have received a welcome boost, with new Ofcom figures revealing two thirds of homes can now sign up to gigabit broadband.
Gigabit broadband is the fastest home broadband available and offers speeds of at least 1 Gigabit per second (Gbit/s) – allowing you to download a movie in HD in under a minute. Ofcom’s latest figures show these speeds are available to 66% of all UK homes (19.3 million) – up from 37% this time last year.
Full-fibre broadband, which delivers internet using fibre-optic cables without the need for decades-old copper wires, has also seen major increases in availability. A third (33% - 9.6 million) of all homes can now get full fibre packages, which offer faster and more reliable internet. This is up from 21% when we reported in May 2021.
This progress comes as a number of competing companies continue to roll out faster networks across the UK. This includes in hard-to-reach areas, with the number of premises unable to get a decent connection – classed as offering download speeds of at least 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s – now falling to just under 100,000.
However, this still leaves many people struggling to get connected. Some may be eligible for the broadband universal service, which helps connect people who are unable to get decent speeds.
Our rules encourage companies to invest in improving their networks, and we’re now seeing a real race to roll out faster internet to people across the UK. But faster needn’t mean bigger bills – full fibre packages are on offer for around £25 per month, so you can boost your broadband without paying a packet.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Group Director of Network and Communications
The figures also show a 4G mobile signal is predicted to be available in around 92% of the UK’s landmass – in-line with our last update in December. And while mobile companies are still building their 5G networks, our figures show outdoor 5G coverage is on offer from at least one provider to around half of UK homes.
This data is published in Ofcom’s Connected Nations Spring update, which provides a snapshot of the availability of broadband and mobile services across the UK and its nations, as of January this year. Ofcom’s broadband and mobile checker, which allows you to check what coverage is available in your area, has also been updated to include the latest figures.
And with many people looking to save money as the cost of living rises, our guide offers advice on how you can cut the costs of your telecoms bills.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/faster-internet-speeds-on-offer-to-help-millions-of-uk-households
Latest News from
Ofcom
Best and worst telecoms customer service revealed19/05/2022 10:10:00
Customers are experiencing hit-and-miss levels of customer service from major telecoms providers, Ofcom has found, as the regulator shines a light on how providers perform and compare.
Fed up with poor customer service? Think about switching provider19/05/2022 09:10:00
We’ve published our latest research into the customer service offered by the major home phone, mobile and broadband providers – and it’s a mixed picture depending on which provider you use.
Local radio revolution comes to North West England and North East Wales16/05/2022 13:15:00
Listeners from Warrington to Wrexham will soon be able to tune into a wider choice of ultra-local digital radio stations, with Ofcom awarding 17 small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences in North West England and North East Wales.
Ofcom helps customers to get clearer broadband speeds information13/05/2022 16:38:00
Broadband customers are being given better information about how fast their new service will be, before they sign a contract, according to a new report published recently by Ofcom.
Rolling out millimetre wave spectrum – what you need to know11/05/2022 13:15:00
People could benefit from faster broadband and better quality mobile services, as Ofcom plans to make millimetre wave spectrum available for new uses.
Advice to government on digital platforms and news publishers10/05/2022 13:15:00
The government recently (06 May 2022) published advice from Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on how the financial relationships between the big digital platforms and news publishers could be made fairer.
End-of-contract notifications driving better deals for customers09/05/2022 13:15:00
More people are taking out new contracts and securing better deals with their broadband provider after being reminded their contract is up, according to new Ofcom research.
Announcing the winners of our social video platform competition06/05/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom are delighted to announce the winners of thier recent competition, in which they asked young people how they felt social video platforms could be made safer for the people who use them.