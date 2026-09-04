Fast-paced funding for force-protection innovation

UKDI seeks counter-Uncrewed Aerial System capabilities for development to deployment

UKDI has launched a new Themed Competition called Project PANOPTES which seeks an integrated, Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) force-protection capability

Open to UK based innovators

This Themed Competition is run on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD)

The deadline for submissions to stage 1 is midday 23 September 2026 (BST)

A share of £5 million is available immediately

UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Project PANOPTES. Run on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) this Themed Competition seeks an integrated, Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) force-protection capability.

This competition will use a 2-stage submission process with the aim to ease the burden on both applicants and assessors. Stage 1 provides an initial innovation screening process where applicants outline their idea. Stage 2 then requests detailed proposals on successful ideas by invite.

Learn more about the 2-stage process in the Competition Document.

Background

Defence is seeking innovations to detect, track, identify, decide and defeat mass and low-cost threats in a cost-effective manner and without being overwhelmed or exhausting stockpiles. This is particularly relevant for deployed land forces but is also applicable to the protection of defence fixed infrastructure.

Existing approaches are constrained by current capability, high costs, limited manoeuvrability and the pace of evolving UAS. To ensure the UK maintains a battle-winning edge, UKDI is seeking ideas that can solve these problem areas.

What we are seeking

Your solution should protect deployed troops against complex attacks designed to overwhelm existing infrastructure and munition stocks. It should deliver a more affordable response to emerging air threats than legacy systems, and should exploit open architectures, platform-generated power, modular design and be capable of autonomous operation. The MOD is interested in a range of innovative and credible solutions including, but not limited to, Laser Directed Energy Weapons (LDEWs) effectors.

The solution should also consider:

integration with a future uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV)

integration with a future Army and Joint Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) capability

possible export opportunities

Learn about the full requirements in the Competition Document.

Supporting activities

A launch webinar will take place on 9 September 2026 to provide further detail on the operational context of the problem space and a chance for attendees to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the Eventbrite page.

Please ensure you have read the Competition Document fully before attending.

Submit a proposal

If you have a capability that could protect deployed troops and our munition stocks head to the Competition Document to submit your idea.