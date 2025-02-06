Fast-track armed forces recruitment launched to boost UK cyber defence

Armed forces recruits will be fast-tracked into specialist roles to tackle the growing cyber threat to the UK via a new recruitment scheme.

New ‘cyber pipeline’ will see recruits complete bespoke training within a matter of weeks.

Successful applicants will be in operational roles by the end of 2025, strengthening UK response to emerging cyber threats and national security.

The scheme is the latest government action to tackle recruitment and retention challenges in the armed forces and deliver on the Plan for Change.

The new, bespoke entry route for aspiring cyber professionals and those with existing digital skills will see basic training reduced from 10 weeks to around one month, after which recruits will undergo 3 months’ specialist training. This will be conducted at the Defence Cyber Academy in Shrivenham.

By the end of 2025, new recruits will be embedded into operational roles, either securing defence’s networks and services at the digital headquarters in Corsham, or conducting cyber operations to counter those who would do the UK harm as part of the National Cyber Force.

Serving to enhance the UK’s ability to conduct operations in cyberspace, specialist recruits will receive one of the highest armed forces starting salaries of over £40,000, with opportunities for additional skills-based pay as they gain expertise and experience.

It comes as the Ministry of Defence has had to protect UK networks from increasing numbers of ‘sub-threshold’ attacks – more than 90,000 in the last two years.

In an increasingly volatile world where technology is rapidly advancing, the nature of warfare is changing. Cyber capabilities present the threat of hybrid attacks which the UK must be able to protect against to ensure our national security and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change. It is paramount that the armed forces are fit to face the threats of the future.

Minsters will argue today that cyber represents “a new front line”, with UK military systems targeted every day by adversaries. The new recruitment programme has been developed to bolster capabilities in response to these growing threats amid a global shortage of cyber talent. Looking ahead, the government’s Strategic Defence Review is closely assessing the threats we face, including the technological developments of the future.

The launch of the new scheme is the latest action by the government to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis in the armed forces.

Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey MP, said:

Fast tracking cyber warriors into our military will help ensure our Armed Forces are better equipped to face our adversaries in the 21st century and defend the country from the changing threats we face. After years of hollowing out, our government is making Britain secure at home and strong abroad, delivering on our Plan for Change and the hardworking British people.

Launching the scheme on a visit to Corsham, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP, said:

With more than 90,000 cyber-attacks on UK military networks over the last two years, it is essential that we step up our cyber defence, fast-tracking the brightest and the best cyber specialists to help protect the UK and our allies. We are in a new era of threat, with cyberspace as a new front line. Our government will deliver for defence by boosting recruitment efforts, cementing our national security as the foundation of our Plan for Change.

The new initiative seeks to attract individuals with relevant aptitude, interest, or existing skills into cyber careers, while still offering the unique benefits of a career in the armed forces.

Since July last year, ministers have delivered the largest pay rise for service personnel in over 20 years – including a 35% pay increase for new recruits – scrapped more than 100 outdated policies that slow down or block recruitment, and progress through Parliament legislation to establish an Armed Forces Commissioner to champion Service Personnel and their families.

Recruitment into cyber roles in 2025 will initially be through the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, with the British Army joining for subsequent recruitment campaigns from early 2026.

Cyber Direct Entry Scheme