Fate of vulnerable minority looms over Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
EXPERT COMMENT
New peace talks are finally inching forward, but the fate of the population caught up in the centre of the conflict remains a key concern.
After a hiatus of several months, Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations resumed in May – and readouts from intensive meetings in Washington, Brussels, Chisinau, and Moscow suggest an agreement on normalization of relations between the two states is feasible.
There is now a critical mass of issues at the inter-state level on which eventual agreement looks possible, such as border delimitation, resolving humanitarian issues, and the much-discussed connectivity agenda. Many observers sense a historic opportunity to finally turn the page on 35 years of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
For the first time in many years, it is the stronger side – Azerbaijan – which appears to be pushing for a negotiated outcome, within a context where Armenian deterrence and its capacity to resist have broken down.
It is evident that, in Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia has a leader for the first time in two decades prepared to go against popular opinion and renounce the country’s role as the patron-state of Karabakh Armenian secessionism.
Pashinyan has repeatedly indicated Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity – including the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region which lies at the heart of the conflict.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/06/fate-vulnerable-minority-looms-over-armenia-azerbaijan-peace
