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FATF Has Declared War on Fraud. Not All Its Allies Can Afford to Fight
The UK is right to put fraud at the heart of its FATF presidency. Success will require source countries to have the means to act.
In the week commencing 26 October, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will meet in Paris for its first plenary under UK leadership. The organisation’s founding is inextricably linked to the 1980s cocaine boom, which saw unprecedented flows of dirty money pour into the legitimate financial system. In response, FATF drew up 40 Recommendations for countries to implement to protect the global financial system from criminal actors. The more than 200 jurisdictions which have committed to uphold these Recommendations are assessed by their peers through periodic ‘Mutual Evaluations’. Countries found during their assessment to have fallen short of their obligations risk being placed on the ‘grey list’, which can deter investment and raise the cost of banking with other economies.
Over the years, FATF’s Recommendations have helped countries build and use their anti-money laundering infrastructure to make it harder for drug traffickers, terrorists and kleptocrats to abuse the financial system. Yet, in almost four decades of existence, no presidency has built its agenda so explicitly around a single underlying crime as the UK is doing now with fraud.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/fatf-has-declared-war-fraud-not-all-its-allies-can-afford-fight
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