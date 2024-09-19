Environment Agency
Father & son prosecuted for illegal Northamptonshire waste site
Following an investigation by the Environment Agency, a father and son duo have been sentenced after pleading guilty to the operation of an illegal waste site.
Stephen Lack, 72, owns the Monkton Sidings site which he allowed his son, Andrew Lack, 38 to run as a waste site without an environmental permit. Waste was disposed of in a manner likely to cause pollution.
On 13 September 2024, Stephen Lack of Monkton Sidings was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to 34 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He has been ordered to pay £2,400 towards the prosecution costs and has two years to clear the waste from the site.
Andrew Lack of Monkton Sidings was sentenced on 26 July 2023 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on the condition that he perform 250 hours of unpaid work.
Drone image of Monkton Sidings waste site, taken during the Environment Agency investigation.
Investigations by the Environment Agency, including drone footage, revealed that skips of waste were being processed on site in an unlawful manner. In addition to the site’s lack of environmental permit, waste was stored on bare ground, risking contaminants polluting the soil and groundwater. This is particularly harmful for adjacent farmland and Fineshade Woods, a sensitive Forestry Commission location just 250m from Mr Lack’s waste site.
Stephen Lack has three previous convictions for similar offences at his Monkton Sidings site. He went to prison in 2021 for operating the waste site illegally, where waste was burned, buried and stockpiled. During his imprisonment, Andrew took over operations, but Stephen retained ownership of the site and allowed his son to continue the business. After his release, he resumed his involvement on-site.
Representing the Environment Agency at the hearing on 13 September 2024, Solicitor Advocate Sarah Dunne told the court that as well as allowing his son to use his land, Stephen Lack had helped with the driving of skip vehicles and the selling of scrap metal. She said: “This was not a wholly passive offence.”
Sentencing Mr Lack, His Honour Judge Mayo said that his behaviour had been “deliberate” and that he had exercised “ownership and control over the site for a period of two years.”
His Honour Judge Mayo made an order requiring Lack to clear the remaining unpermitted waste from the Monkton Sidings site. He warned Lack that if the order was breached, he would be brought back to court for enforcement action, which could lead to his return to prison.
Paul Salter, Senior Environmental Crime Officer for the Environment Agency, said: “It’s our job to regulate waste activity to make sure it doesn’t put people or the environment at risk. These cases are a shocking example of two individuals who continued to be driven by profit blatantly ignoring their responsibilities. They put people and nature in harm’s way and attempted to undercut legitimate businesses.”
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.
Further information
The charges for these cases were as follows:
Stephen Lack:
- Between 13/09/2020 and 31/01/2022, did knowingly permit the operation of a waste management facility on land at Monkton Sidings, Fineshade, Corby otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit regulation 12(1)(a) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting Regulations 2016.
Andrew Lack:
-
Between 13/09/2020 and 31/01/2022 at Monkton Sidings, Fineshade, Corby, operated a regulated facility, namely waste management, other than under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit. Contrary to regulations 12(1), 38(1)(a) and 39(1) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
-
On or before 02/07/2021 at Corby, being a person who kept controlled waste, failed to comply with a requirement imposed by regulation 35 of the Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011, in that you failed to comply with the requirement in a Notice dated 25th June 2021. Contrary to regulation 35 of the Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011 and section 34(5) and (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/father-son-prosecuted-for-illegal-northamptonshire-waste-site
