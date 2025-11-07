Crown Prosecution Service
Father and son jailed after ‘Good Samaritan’ murdered during wedding reception
A man who murdered a ‘Good Samaritan’ who stepped in to help other victims following a violent brawl at the defendant’s sister’s wedding reception in Sheffield has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.
Hassan Jhangur, 25, was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how he deliberately crashed his Seat Ibiza into a crowd of people on 27 December, 2023. Chris Marriott was killed in the attack which left others injured.
The murder occurred after a violent brawl involving baseball bats and knives broke out between two families at the event.
Jhangur’s sister was then knocked to the ground and the eventual victim, passer-by Mr Marriott, rushed over to help her.
Moments later, Jhangur accelerated towards the group of people gathered in the street which included Mr Marriott, who was out with his family enjoying a post-Christmas walk.
He died at the scene, while four more people – including members of the defendant’s family - were seriously injured as a result of the crash.
Jhangur’s father Mohammed Jhangur, 57, was also found guilty for perverting the course of justice during the same trial.
The prosecution case against Mohammed Jhangur proved he attempted to hide a knife that his son used to attack another victim, who sustained stab injuries to the head as well as a fractured jaw and punctured lung during the rampage.
Building the case
Jhangur previously denied the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but had instead pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.
However, although Mr Marriott was not the intended victim, the CPS still pursued a case of murder against the defendant.
This is because the law clearly states that murderous intentions can be transferred from one person to another.
Prosecutors and South Yorkshire Police successfully built a case using eye-witnesses accounts and CCTV footage of the incident, to demonstrate he intended to cause serious harm.
Edmund Hulbert, Specialist Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Chris Marriott was only trying to help out a stranger. He could never have foreseen the horrifying act of violence that followed.
“It is clear that Hassan Jhangur intended to cause serious harm when he drove his car towards a crowd of members of the public, killing one victim and seriously injuring four others.
“We are pleased to have secured a murder conviction in this case after prosecutors proved he intended to cause serious harm. We hope this sentence brings some comfort to the victim’s family and friends.
“Our thoughts today are with Mr Marriott’s family and loved ones whose lives will never be the same again.”
Notes to editors
- Hassan Jhangur [DOB 27/01/2000], of Sheffield, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years at Sheffield Crown Court. He was previously found guilty of murder and five counts of GBH with intent.
- He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
- Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur [DOB 25/02/1968], also of Sheffield, was sentenced to of six months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was previously found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
- He must complete a rehabilitation requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work during the course of the sentence.
- Edmund Hulbert is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Complex Casework Unit CPS Yorkshire and Humberside.
