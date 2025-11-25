National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Father and son sentenced for part in massive heroin shipment worth over £20 million
A father and son have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation into smuggled heroin worth more than £20 million.
Colin Bartlett, 54, and Lee Bartlett, 30, of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, were part of an organised crime group that used a front company with a fictitious director to import pomegranate juice laced with heroin in shipping containers from Afghanistan.
A consignment of the class A drug weighing more than 420kg was recovered from a shipping container in Birmingham in May 2023. The load had a street value of £20,350,000.
NCA officers were watching as the two men and 11 paid workers began to unload the container which contained 2.6 tonnes of pomegranate juice. The drugs had been concealed within the liquid and mixed with legitimate bottles.
Officers moved in to arrest them at the scene.
They were found guilty of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group at Birmingham Crown Court in August 2025 and were recently (21 November) sentenced at the same location.
Colin Bartlett was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, and Lee Bartlett was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years.
NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans recently said:
“These men were part of an organised crime group seeking to import huge quantities of heroin into the UK, potentially generating millions of pounds of criminal profit and endangering vulnerable people across the country.
“Tackling class A drug trafficking is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to do all we can to stop those who try to import it.”
The NCA is once again appealing to members of the public to help track down two men wanted as part of the ongoing investigation.
Shamut Khan, 56, and Matiullah Zamankhel, 23, both from the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham, are wanted for failing to answer bail in November 2023.
Derek Evans added:
“These men are known to have associations and links to the Alum Rock and Shaw Hill Road areas of Birmingham, but they may be further afield.
“Khan and Zamankhel will know they are wanted by the NCA and should be absolutely certain that we won’t rest until we have tracked them down.
“If members of the public do see Khan and Zamankhel, we ask them to contact us straight away.”
“We know these men come from a close-knit community and we would like to remind anyone helping them, or frustrating our attempts to locate him, that they could also find themselves being arrested.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khan and Zamankhel should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/father-and-son-sentenced-for-part-in-massive-heroin-shipment-worth-over-20-million
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Kent man jailed for cocaine supply21/11/2025 14:35:00
A drug dealer from Kent who supplied multi-kilo quantities of cocaine to gangs in London has been jailed
Prolific bulletproof hosting service sanctioned by the UK and allies20/11/2025 10:25:00
For almost a decade, AKA Yalishanda has enabled a wide variety of online crimes against UK-based and global victims, by providing resilient hosting infrastructure which purports to shield its customers, that have included LOCKBIT, EVIL CORP and BLACKBASTA, from detection or takedown by law enforcement.
Suspected people smuggler wanted in Germany arrested by the NCA in Manchester19/11/2025 15:20:00
A man who is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a Syrian people smuggling gang operating crossings across the Mediterranean has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Document forger and drug smuggler among names added as NCA publishes updated list of ancillary orders to restrict serious criminals17/11/2025 10:15:00
The National Crime Agency has today published an spreadsheetupdated list (41 KB) of ancillary orders as part of its role to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent further offending.
Group sentenced for at sea drop off collection of 322 kilos of cocaine worth £26.5 million14/11/2025 15:25:00
Three men who claimed to have been selling a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB), but were actually collecting cocaine worth £26.5 million from a ship off the coast of Somerset, have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Venetic: ‘Teflon’ drugs boss ordered to pay back £1.1m13/11/2025 16:15:00
A drugs boss jailed for 20 years following a National Crime Agency investigation has been ordered to hand over more than £1m.
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for raping girl11/11/2025 15:25:00
A man who raped a girl in Rotherham around 25 years ago has been jailed today [11 November] at Sheffield Crown Court.
Operation Machinize 2: Thousands of businesses targeted in coordinated crackdown on high street crime11/11/2025 14:25:00
Thousands of premises have been targeted in the second iteration of Operation Machinize, a national initiative targeting the criminal exploitation of high street businesses.