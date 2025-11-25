Father and son sentenced for part in massive heroin shipment worth over £20 million

A father and son have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation into smuggled heroin worth more than £20 million.

Colin Bartlett, 54, and Lee Bartlett, 30, of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, were part of an organised crime group that used a front company with a fictitious director to import pomegranate juice laced with heroin in shipping containers from Afghanistan.

A consignment of the class A drug weighing more than 420kg was recovered from a shipping container in Birmingham in May 2023. The load had a street value of £20,350,000.

NCA officers were watching as the two men and 11 paid workers began to unload the container which contained 2.6 tonnes of pomegranate juice. The drugs had been concealed within the liquid and mixed with legitimate bottles.

Officers moved in to arrest them at the scene.

They were found guilty of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group at Birmingham Crown Court in August 2025 and were recently (21 November) sentenced at the same location.

Colin Bartlett was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, and Lee Bartlett was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years.

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans recently said:

“These men were part of an organised crime group seeking to import huge quantities of heroin into the UK, potentially generating millions of pounds of criminal profit and endangering vulnerable people across the country. “Tackling class A drug trafficking is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to do all we can to stop those who try to import it.”

The NCA is once again appealing to members of the public to help track down two men wanted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Shamut Khan, 56, and Matiullah Zamankhel, 23, both from the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham, are wanted for failing to answer bail in November 2023.

Derek Evans added:

“These men are known to have associations and links to the Alum Rock and Shaw Hill Road areas of Birmingham, but they may be further afield. “Khan and Zamankhel will know they are wanted by the NCA and should be absolutely certain that we won’t rest until we have tracked them down. “If members of the public do see Khan and Zamankhel, we ask them to contact us straight away.” “We know these men come from a close-knit community and we would like to remind anyone helping them, or frustrating our attempts to locate him, that they could also find themselves being arrested.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khan and Zamankhel should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.