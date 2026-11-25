National Crime Agency
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Father and son smuggled cannabis on flight from Thailand
A father and son who plotted together to smuggle around £500,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand to the United Kingdom have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Alec Peter Chadwick, 39, and Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, 20, were arrested by Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport on 15 July having flown in from Bangkok, Thailand.
There were 33.5kg of the Class B drug inside Emerson-Chadwick’s luggage and 16.75kg inside his father’s luggage.
The pair appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 15 July where they admitted smuggling cannabis.
Unemployed Chadwick, of Redbridge Mill, Millbrook, Southampton, was yesterday (Tues 24 Nov) sentenced to two years and eight months in prison when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court. Emerson-Chadwick, a labourer, of Tensing Road, Christchurch, Bournemouth, was sentenced to two years.
Fuelled by demand in the UK, there has been an explosion in the number of drug couriers trying to smuggle cannabis into the country.
They are usually approached on social media by organised crime groups who offer a ‘free’ holiday and spending money in exchange for taking cannabis home where other criminals recover the drugs from the courier and sell them on to other offenders.
In 2023, 142 cannabis smugglers were caught arriving in the UK by plane.
In 2024 that number rocketed to 801 – a 464% increase. The figure rose again in 2025 to 976. And 2026 is on track to be even worse with 600 air passenger couriers arrested at UK airports in the first six months alone.
In the summer, Thai authorities announced a crackdown in the country.
Those caught trying to smuggle cannabis face fines of around £680 per kg. The ‘average’ smuggler is caught in Thailand with 26kg – equalling a fine of £17,680. If it isn’t paid, the smuggler will go to jail for up to two years in Thailand.
Border Force’s cannabis seizures are also at a record high and have increased by 50% in the last year.
Peter Jones, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Anyone tempted to smuggle cannabis for organised crime groups should really take note and understand there is no such thing as a free holiday.
“Cannabis couriers pay with a criminal conviction, jail terms and significantly damaged future career and travel prospects.
“People should understand that these crime groups use profits from cannabis smuggling to fund the trafficking of other drugs too. All of those drugs fuel wider crime in our communities and have a toxic effect on people’s lives.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/father-and-son-smuggled-cannabis-on-flight-from-thailand
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