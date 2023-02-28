Ofcom
F-bombs, full frontal and freedom of expression – lifting the lid on how Ofcom handles TV complaints
In the latest episode of Ofcom’s podcast Life Online, we delve into our role as the broadcast regulator.
Why do people feel motivated to complain to Ofcom, what happens once they do - and is social media encouraging more complaints – about reality TV, in particular?
In a conversation ranging from freedom of expression to full frontal nudity, journalist and broadcaster Pandora Sykes, TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan, and Ofcom’s Director of Standards and Audience Protection Adam Baxter discuss how people feel about reality TV and why there’s no right to not be offended by what you see or hear on TV and radio.
Watch on YouTube and listen on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
