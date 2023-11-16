Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA and PSR Boards appoint new members to decision-making committees
Ulrike Hotopp and Claire Whyley have been appointed to the FCA’s and Payment Systems Regulator's (PSR) Competition Decisions Committees (CDCs).
These two committees are responsible for taking certain competition law decisions on behalf of the FCA and PSR. Committee members are selected on the basis of their experience of making independent evidence-based decisions, and their competition expertise.
Ulrike and Claire have considerable experience across a variety of sectors, and will enable the CDCs to maintain high standards in their important work.
Notes to editors
- Ulrike Hotopp has more than 25 years of experience as an economist working in Government and the private sector. For 16 years Ulrike was a member of the Government Economic Service. Her last role was as Director for Analysis and Chief Economist in DEFRA. In 2017 Ulrike founded LIVE Economics ltd, an economic consultancy company. Ulrike is a member of the Competition and Markets Authority’s merger panel, OfGEM’s Enforcement Decision Panel, and the Code Change Committee of the Market Operator for the non-household water market, MOSL. Ulrike teaches Economic Policy Analysis at the University of Kent.
- Claire Whyley is a highly experienced consumer research and policy professional, specialising in consumer needs, decision-making and outcomes across a wide range of markets including financial and payment services, energy, water, retail, aviation, road and rail, and advertising. She brings particular expertise in outcomes-focussed regulation and consumer vulnerability. Claire is a member of the CMA Panel, Pay.UK’s End User Advisory Council, the FLA Lending Code Board, the Board of PHIN, and SSE’s Strategic Stakeholder Panel. Previous non-executive roles include membership of the FSA Consumer Panel, the Heathrow Consumer Challenge Board and Deputy Chair (South) of SGN’s Consumer Engagement Board. She was also Senior Fellow at the Personal Finance Research Centre, Head of Research and Policy at the Welsh Consumer Council and Deputy Director of Policy/Head of Consumer Futures at the National Consumer Council.
- You can read more about the work of the FCA's CDC and the PSR's CDC on our websites, including the biographies of all current committee members.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-psr-boards-appoint-new-members-decision-making-committees
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Two individuals guilty of making £3m worth of fraudulent mortgage applications16/11/2023 11:25:00
Larry Barreto, based in the East Midlands, was found guilty yesterday of 11 charges of fraud by false representation following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Financial regulator secures confiscation order against convicted CFO06/11/2023 10:10:00
On 2 November 2023, Southwark Crown Court imposed a Confiscation Order of £355,369 against Timothy Coleman, former Chief Financial Officer of Redcentric Plc, following his convictions in February 2022 for false accounting and making misleading statements to the market.
FCA bans Geoffrey Armin for failures in advice given to British Steel Pension Scheme Members, with £200k to be paid in compensation06/11/2023 09:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned Geoffrey Armin from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs, and from holding any senior management function in a regulated firm.
Guidance for crypto firms to help them comply with marketing rules03/11/2023 09:25:00
Following a change in legislation, cryptoassets promotions targeting UK consumers now fall within our remit. We have introduced rules that are designed to give people a better understanding of what they are investing in, and the risks involved.
FCA secures contract changes for buy-now-pay-later customers as more consumers use the product01/11/2023 10:20:00
New research from the FCA shows that there has been a significant increase in the use of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL).
Financial watchdog fines Equifax Ltd £11 million for role in one of the largest cyber-security breaches in history13/10/2023 16:20:00
The FCA has fined Equifax Ltd (Equifax) £11,164,400 for failing to manage and monitor the security of UK consumer data it had outsourced to its parent company based in the US. The breach allowed hackers to access the personal data of millions of people and exposed UK consumers to the risk of financial crime.
FCA decides to fine and ban James Staley13/10/2023 10:10:00
Mr Staley has referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal where he will present his case. Any findings in the Decision Notice are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers his behaviour should be characterised.
FCA censures London Capital & Finance plc11/10/2023 16:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured London Capital & Finance (LCF) for its unfair and misleading financial promotions of minibonds.
FCA bans Simon Hughes for failures in advice given to British Steel Pension Scheme Members03/10/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has banned Simon Hughes of S&M Hughes Limited (in liquidation) from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs, and from holding any senior management function in a regulated firm.