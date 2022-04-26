Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA announces asset retention rules for British Steel advice firms
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is using emergency powers to prevent financial advice firms, who advised members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), from disposing of assets to avoid paying compensation.
The FCA has introduced these emergency rules, without consultation, in light of the risk that some firms will take steps to get rid of their assets if the rules were consulted on first. The measures will apply from the 27 April 2022.
The FCA previously announced proposals for a redress scheme for former BSPS members which the FCA estimates will deliver £71.2 million of redress to consumers who were wrongly advised to transfer their pension.
The temporary measures apply to firms that advised five or more BSPS members to transfer out of the pension scheme between 26 May 2016 and 29 March 2018.
The requirements mean that in-scope firms have to report to the FCA whether they can meet the potential cost of the BSPS redress. Firms will have to comply with the asset restriction rules until they confirm to the FCA that they have sufficient resources to pay their potential redress bill.
The requirements will also not apply to some firms. If the BSPS proposed redress scheme is introduced, the FCA may later consult on extending the asset retention until firms have paid all the compensation owed.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, yesterday said:
“Firms who gave poor advice to British steelworkers must ensure that they retain assets and funds to pay redress under our proposed scheme. We are using these emergency powers today to prevent firms from avoiding paying any redress that is due to their customers and to help reduce the potential burden on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
“We will act swiftly if the rules aren’t being followed.”
Notes to Editors
- Read the policy statement.
- The requirements do not apply to firms that are:
- dual regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority;
- unlimited partnerships;
- sole traders;
- firms already subject to similar restrictions; or
- firms that are subject to an insolvency order.
- In a letter on 31 March, we reminded firms that they should retain assets and should not try to avoid their responsibilities. These rules will help to ensure that more customers receive the redress they are owed from the firm that provided the advice – and reduce the burden being passed on to other Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy payers.
- The consultation on the proposed redress scheme is open until 30 June 2022.
- The FCA has recently updated the online advice checker, a tool consumers can use to check whether the advice they received to transfer their defined benefit pension was suitable.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-announces-asset-retention-rules-british-steel-advice-firms
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA review finds weaknesses in some challenger banks’ financial crime controls25/04/2022 10:25:00
A review by the FCA has found that challenger banks need to improve how they assess financial crime risk, with some failing to adequately check their customers’ income and occupation.
FCA secures £2,000,000 account forfeiture order22/04/2022 10:25:00
QPay Europe Limited, which claims to be a fintech start up offering due diligence and underwriting services, has consented to a court order to give up £2,000,000 held in its name following proceedings brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
FCA finalises proposals to boost disclosure of diversity on listed company boards and executive committees21/04/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has finalised rules requiring listed companies to report information and disclose against targets on the representation of women and ethnic minorities on their boards and executive management, making it easier for investors to see the diversity of their senior leadership teams.
FCA launches three-year strategy to improve outcomes08/04/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a new strategy to improve outcomes for consumers and in markets throughout the UK.
FCA sets out plans to deliver £71.2 million of compensation to former British Steel Pension Scheme members31/03/2022 12:20:00
The FCA has published proposals for a compensation scheme for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) who received unsuitable advice to transfer out of the fund.
FCA fines GAM International Management and former Investment Director Timothy Haywood30/03/2022 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined asset manager GAM International Management Limited (GIML) £9,103,523 for failing to conduct its business with due care and attention and failing to adequately manage conflicts of interest. The FCA has also fined Timothy Haywood, a former Investment Director and Business Unit Head at GIML, £230,037.
Notice to all FCA regulated firms with exposure to cryptoassets24/03/2022 14:25:00
We are reminding all regulated firms of their existing obligations when they are interacting with or exposed to cryptoassets and related services.
FCA to consult on use of 'side pockets' for retail funds with exposure to sanctioned and suspended Russian assets16/03/2022 15:05:00
The FCA has begun discussions with stakeholders about options to allow UK authorised retail funds to make exceptional use of 'side pockets' given the significant practical challenges in disposing of Russian and Belarusian assets in the context of suspensions and extensive global sanctions.
Update on the market share test under the ancillary activities exemption for commodity derivatives14/03/2022 16:10:00
The MiFID II Article 2(1)(j) ancillary activities exemption enables firms trading in commodity derivatives, emission allowances and emission allowance derivatives to be exempt from authorisation as a MiFID investment firm if they fulfil certain criteria. As part of verifying that they fulfil these criteria, firms are currently required to perform the ‘market share test’ and the ‘main business test’ as set out in UK MiFID RTS 20.