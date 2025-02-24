Financial Conduct Authority
FCA announces winners of its economics research competition
The FCA has announced the winners of its research competition, which aims to increase understanding of how regulation can support economic growth.
Six projects have been selected and awarded funding of up to £30,000 each.
The competition, launched in November 2024, attracted 43 entries from 41 organisations, including academics, think tanks and consultancies.
Kate Collyer, the FCA’s chief economist said: ‘We’re delighted to receive such innovative research proposals which will help us better understand how regulation can enable growth. We look forward to working with participants to drive meaningful change.’
The 6 successful projects are:
- LSE Growth Lab – improving measurement of productivity in UK financial services
- Edinburgh Innovations Ltd – enhancing competitiveness through increasing export volumes via foreign direct investments
- Beauhurst (Business Funding Research Ltd) – risk appetite for innovation and productivity in private financial services companies
- University College London – risks in the UK fintech sector: implications for consumer credit and economic growth
- University of Birmingham – access and demand for new listed firms’ subsequent financing rounds
- Fathom Financial Consulting – how regulatory changes may have reshaped financial stability and growth risks since the global financial crisis
The winners have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.
Notes to editors
- The competition was launched on 25 November 2024.
- The deadline for proposals was 15 December 2024.
- Awards were made on 22 December 2024.
- Find more information on our economic research competition page.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-announces-winners-economics-research-competition
