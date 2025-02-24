FCA announces winners of its economics research competition

The FCA has announced the winners of its research competition, which aims to increase understanding of how regulation can support economic growth.

Six projects have been selected and awarded funding of up to £30,000 each.

The competition, launched in November 2024, attracted 43 entries from 41 organisations, including academics, think tanks and consultancies.

Kate Collyer, the FCA’s chief economist said: ‘We’re delighted to receive such innovative research proposals which will help us better understand how regulation can enable growth. We look forward to working with participants to drive meaningful change.’

The 6 successful projects are:

LSE Growth Lab – improving measurement of productivity in UK financial services

Edinburgh Innovations Ltd – enhancing competitiveness through increasing export volumes via foreign direct investments

Beauhurst (Business Funding Research Ltd) – risk appetite for innovation and productivity in private financial services companies

University College London – risks in the UK fintech sector: implications for consumer credit and economic growth

University of Birmingham – access and demand for new listed firms’ subsequent financing rounds

Fathom Financial Consulting – how regulatory changes may have reshaped financial stability and growth risks since the global financial crisis

The winners have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.

