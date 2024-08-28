Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA announces work into pure protection market
The FCA intends to launch a market study into how pure protection insurance products are sold following concerns that competition is not working well in the market. The study will be launched later in 2024/25.
Pure protection products are designed to help individuals and their families with their finances should the policyholder die or become unable to meet their financial commitments. Around £4 billion was paid out in claims in 2022. The products are mainly sold through intermediaries like independent financial advisers or mortgage brokers.
The FCA has concerns that the design of commission arrangements may not allow firms to deliver good outcomes to policyholders. The regulator is also concerned that some products may be providing poor value, for example if the total premiums paid over a lifetime far exceed the maximum conceivable payout.
In order to understand how the market is working the FCA will explore consumers’ engagement with and understanding of the products they are buying, the competitive constraints on insurers and intermediaries, and potential conflicts of interest in the structure of commission.
The FCA will focus primarily on the sale of 4 specific types of products – term assurance, critical illness cover, income protection insurance and whole of life insurance including policies for over 50s that offer guaranteed acceptance.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said:
'Pure protection can offer peace of mind and financial security, often when people are at their most vulnerable. Consumers should be able to buy products which meet their needs and provide fair value.
'We have seen indications that this may not be the case across the pure protection market and we will act if we find that the market is not working well.'
The FCA is keen to hear any feedback on its Terms of Reference and, ahead of launching the market study, will engage with firms, industry groups and others to gather views on the market and the issues we propose to examine.
Notes to editors
- Read Market Study MS24/1.1: Market study into the Distribution of Pure Protection Products to Retail Customers - Proposed Terms of Reference.
- Term assurance: a policy which pays a lump sum to beneficiaries if the policyholder dies within a specified period.
- Critical illness cover: a policy which pays a lump sum to the policyholder if they are diagnosed with a prescribed (non-fatal) serious illness or medical condition.
- Income protection insurance: a policy which replaces part of a policyholder’s regular income if they become unable to work because of illness, accident, or disability.
- Whole of life insurance, including guaranteed acceptance over 50s life insurance plans: these policies provide cover for the policyholder’s lifetime, paying out a lump sum to beneficiaries on the policyholder’s death. Guaranteed acceptance is a type of whole of life insurance which doesn’t require medical or health information for an individual to qualify for cover.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-announces-work-pure-protection-market
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA calls on insurers to ensure they demonstrate fair value and good customer outcomes21/08/2024 14:10:00
Insurers and brokers have improved governance and oversight of how products are designed, managed, reviewed, and distributed, but many still cannot show how they are providing fair value to customers or that they were receiving good outcomes.
PwC fined £15 million for failing to alert the FCA to suspected fraudulent activity at London Capital & Finance plc16/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) for failing to report to the regulator their belief that London Capital & Finance plc (LCF) might be involved in fraudulent activity. This is the first time the FCA has fined an audit firm.
FCA censures auditor for failings in client asset reports15/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has censured the auditor Macintyre Hudson LLP (MHA) for failing to prepare client assets reports to the required standard.
FCA fines FXTB for unfair customer treatment practices14/08/2024 14:05:00
The FCA has fined Cypriot contract for differences (CFD) firm Forex TB Limited (FXTB) £276,100 for failing to treat its customers fairly, and for providing investment advice without being authorised to do so.
FCA fines and bans Martin Sarl for dishonest and reckless conduct14/08/2024 13:05:00
The FCA has banned Martin Sarl from working in the financial services industry and fined him £5,021 for acting without honesty and integrity.
FCA progresses framework to drive long-term value for workplace pension savers08/08/2024 16:15:00
Pension savers stand to benefit from a new proposed framework designed to shift the focus from costs to long-term value, and ultimately deliver better retirement savings.
Update on the Bank of England and FCA Memorandum of Understanding for supervision of market infrastructure08/08/2024 15:15:00
The Bank of England and the FCA co-operate on the supervision of financial market infrastructures (FMIs). The authorities consulted with FMIs to assess how that co-operation is working.
FCA announces further expansion of Leeds office, creating more jobs in the region07/08/2024 15:15:00
The FCA is set to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.