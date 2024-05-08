FCA bans and fines James Lewis £120,300 for putting investors at risk

The former CEO of Shard Capital Partners has been fined £120,300 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

James Lewis, the former CEO of Shard Capital Partners, has been fined £120,300 and banned by the FCA following two separate instances of providing incorrect information about clients’ cash purportedly held by Shard.

Mr Lewis’ misconduct put the market and investors at risk.

Between June 2015 and May 2017, Mr Lewis told auditors that Shard held hundreds of millions in cash for a particular client. In fact, these sums were debts owed by another client in the same group.

In addition, between June and July 2021, Mr Lewis provided misleading information to a further client purporting that Shard held substantial sums on its behalf. However, that client’s entire cash balance had previously been transferred out of its account.

In each instance, Mr Lewis knew the information he provided would be used to produce the clients’ annual accounts. Those accounts were misstated as a result.

Steve Smart, joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, yesterday said:

“Mr Lewis fell woefully short of the high standards of skill, care and integrity we expect of all those who lead financial firms. Investors depend on accurate information, and Mr Lewis’ actions put investors at significant risk of losses. It is right that he won’t be allowed to work in regulated financial services again.”

As the FCA was considering the first of these instances, Shard became aware of the second and notified the FCA of the issue in September 2023. Subsequently, Mr Lewis also reported his conduct to the FCA.

Notes to Editors