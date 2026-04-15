Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA bans CMC's misleading adverts
Adverts which used edited, unauthorised clips of Martin Lewis to make misleading claims about average motor finance compensation and used the FCA logo without permission, have been banned by the FCA.
Conclusive Financial Ltd (Conclusive), a claims management company (CMC), which also trades as PCP Refunds, was required to remove its advertising and update or take down its website until it complied with the FCA's rules. Conclusive has since removed the banned adverts.
The FCA was also concerned that some of the firm’s adverts stated consumers would receive £1,846 on average for compensation for motor finance claims, with no explanation of how they reached this figure.
Conclusive also promoted a 'No Win, No Fee' service on its websites, without a proper explanation of the fees, including any exit fees, people would be charged. It did not tell consumers that they could make claims for free to their lender or to the Financial Ombudsman Service without the need to use a CMC.
Alison Walters, director of consumer finance at the FCA, said: 'Consumers should be wary of adverts that overpromise or give the impression they are endorsed by the FCA or well-known individuals. We will take swift action where rules are being broken.
'Our scheme is free and people don’t have to use a CMC or law firm. If they do, it’s important that they can trust them.'
A joint taskforce with the FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority, Advertising Standards Authority and Information Commissioner’s Office was recently formed, which is the latest measure by the regulators to improve standards. Following FCA action, CMCs have removed or amended 899 misleading adverts since January 2024.
Advice for consumers
Consumers who have engaged with Conclusive and believe they have been misled by its advertising, should complain directly to Conclusive. If consumers are unhappy with the outcome, they can refer their complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
If a consumer, as a result of seeing these adverts, has signed up with a law firm, then they should complain to the law firm directly and the Legal Ombudsman if they remain unsatisfied.
Notes to editors
- First Supervisory Notice: Conclusive Financial Limited (PDF).
- Millions of car finance customers to get payouts this year as FCA goes ahead with compensation scheme.
- Consumers can make a motor finance claim for free. Check our website for more information.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-bans-cmcs-misleading-adverts
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA takes next steps toward enforcement action against Hartley Pensions and an individual15/04/2026 16:25:00
The FCA has set out plans to take action against Hartley Pensions Limited and an individual involved at the firm.
FCA sets out vision for open finance to empower consumers and businesses15/04/2026 10:10:10
Consumers and businesses could be given greater control over their financial data to help secure better deals, under a vision for open finance published by the FCA.
Millions of car finance customers to get payouts this year as FCA goes ahead with compensation scheme01/04/2026 10:25:00
Millions of motor finance customers will receive compensation this year under an FCA scheme for those treated unfairly by firms who broke the law by failing to disclose important information.
Regulators launch joint taskforce to crack down on poor practice in motor finance claims31/03/2026 12:25:00
A new taskforce will tackle poor handling of motor finance claims by some claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms, after the FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) agreed to join up their efforts.
FCA fines Dinosaur Merchant Bank Limited for market abuse surveillance failures30/03/2026 10:15:00
The FCA has fined Dinosaur Merchant Bank Limited (DMBL) £338,000 for failing to put in place effective systems and controls to detect and report suspicious trading in its contracts for difference (CFD) business.
FCA bans Kasim Garipoglu from working in UK financial services16/03/2026 10:25:00
Kasim Garipoglu has been banned from working in UK financial services. The FCA found he is not fit and proper because of his lack of honesty and integrity.
Second charge mortgage firms told to raise standards for consumers13/03/2026 10:25:00
Lenders and brokers in the second charge mortgage market need to consider how they advise customers, assess affordability and charge fees.
Man jailed for running illegal sale-and-rent-back scheme targeting struggling homeowners12/03/2026 10:25:00
Rajinder Gill and accomplices have been sentenced for their involvement in a sale-and-rent-back scheme.