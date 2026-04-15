FCA bans CMC's misleading adverts

Adverts which used edited, unauthorised clips of Martin Lewis to make misleading claims about average motor finance compensation and used the FCA logo without permission, have been banned by the FCA.

Conclusive Financial Ltd (Conclusive), a claims management company (CMC), which also trades as PCP Refunds, was required to remove its advertising and update or take down its website until it complied with the FCA's rules. Conclusive has since removed the banned adverts.

The FCA was also concerned that some of the firm’s adverts stated consumers would receive £1,846 on average for compensation for motor finance claims, with no explanation of how they reached this figure.

Conclusive also promoted a 'No Win, No Fee' service on its websites, without a proper explanation of the fees, including any exit fees, people would be charged. It did not tell consumers that they could make claims for free to their lender or to the Financial Ombudsman Service without the need to use a CMC.

Alison Walters, director of consumer finance at the FCA, said: 'Consumers should be wary of adverts that overpromise or give the impression they are endorsed by the FCA or well-known individuals. We will take swift action where rules are being broken.

'Our scheme is free and people don’t have to use a CMC or law firm. If they do, it’s important that they can trust them.'

A joint taskforce with the FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority, Advertising Standards Authority and Information Commissioner’s Office was recently formed, which is the latest measure by the regulators to improve standards. Following FCA action, CMCs have removed or amended 899 misleading adverts since January 2024.

Advice for consumers

Consumers who have engaged with Conclusive and believe they have been misled by its advertising, should complain directly to Conclusive. If consumers are unhappy with the outcome, they can refer their complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

If a consumer, as a result of seeing these adverts, has signed up with a law firm, then they should complain to the law firm directly and the Legal Ombudsman if they remain unsatisfied.

Notes to editors